Hello friends,

Apologies that it’s been a few weeks without a roundup. I unexpectedly traveled to Chicago and San Francisco in the past few weeks, as well as lost my beloved cat, Maria. It’s been a rough few weeks, basically. But I have put together an extra long roundup to make up for it.

I did manage to write this book review, though, which you might enjoy.

Reviews Book Review: Talking Classics by Mary Beard Valorie Castellanos Clark · Jul 17 I picked up Talking Classics with a small bit of reluctance—as I mentioned last summer, there were parts of Mary Beard’s runaway hit SPQR that I didn’t love. I don’t think there was anything wrong with that book, it’s just that my sense of humor didn’t gel with hers in places. Perhaps I was too harsh on it then; that’s the risk of writing a review in th… Read full story

I also just got news that the audiobook of my book, Unruly Figures, is on sale! If you like Unruly Figures and you prefer audiobooks to physical ones, I highly recommend picking this up while it is 60% off.

Unruly Figures Audiobook

If you’re watching the World Cup final today, enjoy! I’ll be cheering for Spain 🇪🇸 and would love to hear who you’re cheering for in the comments.

Now, in history acting unruly in the news…

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