Hi friends,

A low-key week this week in LA. I’ve mostly just been watching the World Cup and—for the weekend at least—hiding from the destructive fire in Boyle Heights. Here’s hoping everyone is okay and it’s put out soon.

I also posted a combined book/tv review this week:

And a bonus episode for Pride:

Now, history acting unruly in the news:

My favorite of the week: This 1,800-year-old curse tablet found in the Netherlands speaks to cultural and linguistic exchange in the Roman Empire. Written in Ancient Greek instead of the expected Latin and following an ancient Egyptian magical formula, the curse speaks to how people mixed as the Empire conquered and expanded. A curse tablet that speaks to cultural and linguistic exchange. Source: Elke Fuchs, Institute of Papyrology, Heidelberg University .

Whoa: An innovative new search for missing persons relies on experimental DNA extraction from cave art.

A new exhibit highlights the life of a Victorian hangman.

Speaking of queer magazines and Pride month—this is a good time to reconsider the 20th and 21st century rise of heterofatalism.

Reconsidering the history of midwifery.

This might be comforting to anyone with a summer cold: Even ancient hunter-gatherers got the plague.

I’m charmed by the idea of “mummy sleuths.” Someone please write this historical fiction novel.

You probably know a little about Charlemagne’s rule (the first Holy Roman Emperor, occasionally called “Father of Europe”), but what do you know about his personal life?

Christianity is usually eager to paint religions that make sacrifices as barbaric, but it turns out sacrifice was a part of the early Christian faith.

After WWII, Britain was eager to build better relationships with former colonized nations—it did not go well.

Theodore Roosevelt once survived an assassination attempt because his notes for a speech slowed the bullet. He insisted on giving the speech after.

New evidence shows that early humans may have used fire 1.7 million years ago—much earlier than archaeological records have previously been able to prove.

In a lost Illyrian city in Northern Albania, a new Hellenistic temple has been found.

And a new find near Stonehenge indicates that the monument’s use as a solar calendar was even earlier than previously thought.

Speaking of England—this lost Tudor tapestry is home for the first time in 100 years.

Did an early copy of the Bible that included maps help popularize the concept of borders nad nation states?

This week in literary history, Dante Alighieri is named prior of Florence—and then exiled not long after. Oops.

The flour mill that exists between two worlds.