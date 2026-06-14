Unruly History in the News #131
World Cup history, remembering David Hockney, and accidental discoveries
Hello friends,
Who has been watching the World Cup this week? I managed to catch Scotland’s historic win yesterday—or, at least, their first World Cup win in my lifetime. Drop who you’re rooting for in the comments.
Without further ado, history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: The newspapers of Iran’s 1979 revolution.
A close runner up: The long, sacred history of parmigiano reggiano. Yes, the cheese. The king of cheeses.
In World Cup history…
Since the World Cup started this week, let’s look back on when Germany won in 1954—the first sign they were recovering from WWII.
Finding the first shipwrecks from the Golden Age of Piracy in Nassau.
Looking back on Francisco Franco’s fascism by visiting his monument to himself.
A figurine from Guatamala might be carved with Mesoamerica’s earliest numbers.
In ancient travel:
While I dislike the framing of Europe suffering in the “dark ages” (so much so that I’m going to once again recommend checking out The Bright Ages), this article does rightly credit many advances in medicine, science, and mathematics to the spread of Islam.
Speaking of which: How did chess become the favorite pastime of Medieval Europeans?
The long-running “beercott” of Coors in the 1970s and 1980s is a fascinating example of coalition politics.
Before Emancipation, there was a pivotal moment that undermined slavery in the US and highlighted the importance of enslaved Americans would play in the Civil War.
Can we do an art history of dogs? Does how we paint dogs say anything about us as a species?
Speaking of art history and dogs, we lost David Hockney this past week—a great painter of dogs and one of the great painters of the century.
In the late 1920s, Karl Jansky accidentally invented radio astronomy. It changed the way we understand the universe.
A century ago, NatGeo helped pioneer animal photography with it’s specialty—nocturnal images.
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