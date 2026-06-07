Unruly History in the News #130
Queer history, and Denmark steals the stage for historical finds
Hello friends,
Hope you’re all having a good week. I’ve been busy trying to get back into a workout routine—it’s brutal to get back into exercise after 2.5 years away.
This week, I posted gift ideas for Father’s Day, which is coming up. If you’re shopping for the dads or father figures in your life, check it out.
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: What became of Lord Alfred Douglas after Oscar Wilde went to prison?
Runner-up: It’s summer. Let’s swim through history.
A look at intergenerational trauma and Indigenous resilience in the US.
Why is the US federal government banning books about how enslaved Americans helped the North win the Civil War?
Gorgeous: A Viking hoard found in Denmark is now the country’s third-largest and contains incredible gold armbands.
These oral histories of the AIDS crisis are heartbreaking, significant, and so so important to continue preserving.
Speaking of AIDS—a look at plagues and prejudice. Why do epidemics produce scapegoats?
Opinions of Chinese opera in New York have been historically shaped by racism, which is deeply unsurprising.
How did Mary, Queen of Scots, position herself as a Catholic martyr?
What was the Affair of the Diamond Necklace?
Let’s look back on the 1960s, when Israel and Iran were on good terms.
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