Unruly History in the News #129
Melting ice, the empire of taxidermy, and a call for a June writing challenge
Hello friends,
Bit of a short one this week, as I’ve been traveling and haven’t been able to read as much news as I’d like. The ones I have found have been particularly interesting to me, though, so I hope you enjoy them!
Additionally, I issued a call (admittedly last-minute) for a June writing challenge. Anyone interested in participating? If there’s anything that ensures I get some writing done, it’s public accountability and peer pressure.
Finally, if you missed it, I published a review of Dinner with King Tut by Sam Kean this week.
I’m hoping to get some more book reviews up in the future. I haven’t been reading as much as I’d like, but I am currently reading Sarah Perry’s The Essex Serpent, which I’m finding as transporting and fascinating as everyone promised.
All right, now our roundup of history acting unruly in the news…
Favorite of the week: As a general rule, I find our warming planet and man-made climate change alarming. The extremely thin silver lining of the whole thing is that melting ice is revealing all kinds of historical artifacts. The new problem is that archaeologists are racing to recover them before they’re destroyed by being exposed to the elements (again).
Speaking of the climate: A fascinating history of beekeeping in the US and how bees changed our landscape.
By now, you’ve probably seen the Pope’s encyclical regarding AI floating around. Quick question: Why did he quote Gandalf in it?
In book history…
These memorials of a ladies’ book club in the Midwest are quite touching.
And finally, what is with the bat-vampire connection?
We hear a lot about the Dalits (“Untouchables”) caste of India, but did you know there was a similar social group in France and Spain too?
This had me giggling: At the Museum of the City of New York, you too can tear down a statue of George III, just like American revolutionaries did in July 1776.
The deadly poison present on these Ming-Era tools might be the earliest evidence we have of surgical anesthetic.
Nat Geo has created a new vertical: Stones & Bones. Their inaugural story is about the hermit of Patagonia who found a new dig site that eventually yielded over 40 dinosaur bones.
You probably have at least one fond memory of them: Playgrounds, and how they reinvented childhood.
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