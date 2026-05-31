Hello friends,

Bit of a short one this week, as I’ve been traveling and haven’t been able to read as much news as I’d like. The ones I have found have been particularly interesting to me, though, so I hope you enjoy them!

Additionally, I issued a call (admittedly last-minute) for a June writing challenge. Anyone interested in participating? If there’s anything that ensures I get some writing done, it’s public accountability and peer pressure.

Finally, if you missed it, I published a review of Dinner with King Tut by Sam Kean this week.

I’m hoping to get some more book reviews up in the future. I haven’t been reading as much as I’d like, but I am currently reading Sarah Perry’s The Essex Serpent, which I’m finding as transporting and fascinating as everyone promised.

All right, now our roundup of history acting unruly in the news…