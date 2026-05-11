Unruly History in the News #128
Histories of literature, arts, and sickness
Hi friends,
I’m recovering from a two-week fight with the flu—I don’t recommend hanging out with sick toddlers if your immune system isn’t used to it. I’ve never been so sick in my life.
But I’m back! And finally able to focus long enough to catch up on some history news myself. To make up for missing last week’s post, here’s an extra long roundup to cover the last few weeks. So without further ado, this week in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: When plagues struck, many cities were so overwhelmed that they buried people in mass graves. 1500 years later, researchers are attempting to identify the bodies.
Runner-up: The earliest known dental bridge was put in place in the 11th or 12th century CE in Aberdeen, Scotland. Bit flashy—it relied on 20k gold.
In Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago, gender ambiguity was a tool of power.
Alan Shepard was the first American chosen to go to space. How did the choice get made?
How did the Rothschild family's tiara evade seizure by the Nazis?
Learning from the past: How ancient Andeans lived peacefully with migrants during a time of crisis.
In arts and literary history…
A lost copy of the oldest English poem, Caedmon’s Hymn, was just recovered by researchers. It features the most common piece of punctuation in English—the period—but used slightly differently than we do today.
Take a look back on the wild 1963 tour that established a bad boy image for the Rolling Stones.
Who discovered petroglyphs in Europe? And why were people afraid of them?
Gustav Klimt’s earliest commission—pre-The Kiss—was for the ceiling of an Austrian theater. Now visitors can see them up close for the first time.
60 years ago, a boy stole Medieval tiles from a monastery. He just returned them.
And in New York, $2 million worth of rare books were just returned to the Whitney family after 37 years.
This rare equestrian statue of Marcus Aurelius was restored by Michelangelo.
A marble head of Alexander the Great was found in New York. It—and hundreds of other Italian history artifacts—were returned to the Italian government this week.
A beautiful altar dedicated to the Roman god of light has been found.
These paintings by Edvard Munch—famous for The Scream—hung in a chocolate factory for decades. Now they’re going on public display for the first time.
Have you heard of Sardinia’s legendary maggot cheese? Read all about it.
A collection of maps owned by Mary I is on sale for $1.6 million, if you’ve got that lying around.
Once considered risqué and rejected by big box stores for how it encouraged “proximity,” Twister only became a classic when Johnny Carson and Eva Gabor played it on TV.
Not ominous at all: A 2,000-year-old sling bullet found in the Holy Land is inscribed with “Learn Your Lesson.”
In sickness and in health…
New evidence shows that malaria fueled early human migration across Africa.
This mummy from Bolivia shows the earliest known bacterial evidence of strep throat in the Americas.
The skeleton of a man who fled Pompeii as Vesuvius erupted with a bowl on his head and a lantern to light his way was just found 2,000 years after the disaster.
This island in a loch in Scotland is actually manmade—it was built on a wooden platform 5,000 years ago.
And here: A look back on humanity’s first attempts to make a home.
Meanwhile, one of Europe’s best-preserved 14th-century ships was just found beneath a regular city construction project in Tallinn, Estonia.
Meanwhile, a rare intact Roman grave has just been found in Croatia.
These little mysterious green rocks found in a remote cave in Spain prove that prehistoric people were working with copper earlier than previously thought.
You’ve heard of Ireland’s Magdalene laundries (especially if you’ve read Small Things Like These), but have you heard about the fanatical Legion of Mary?
In China, climate disasters 3,000 years ago caused societal upheaval, which we can see in oracle bones.
This bowl commemorated a soldier’s service at Hadrian’s Wall in England. It was found in Spain 1,900 years later.
Worried about teens? Adults have always been.
A troubling Stone Age mystery featuring a cut-up skull has just been found in Denmark.
Queen Camilla visited New York and returned one of Christopher Robin’s toys, completing the set of toys that inspired Winnie the Pooh.
See the largest ever Viking hoard of coins found in Norway.
Speaking of Norway, this golden sword ornament found in Norway is gorgeous.
What can objects reveal about their owners? And what should they?
Why are some people haters? Sartre had an answer.
In the 15th century, Iceland was caught in a trade war between the Kalmar Union, the Hanseatic League, and England.
I’m obsessed with this 5,000-year-old fertility figurine that is wearing a necklace of herself.
Check out what robots are finding at France’s deepest shipwreck.
According to some geneticists, the “fall” of the Roman Empire was really more of a mix-and-mingle situation.
Last year, a 13-year-old boy found a coin. Inspection revealed it to be the oldest known Greek artifact found in Berlin.
If you’re into niche environmental history, you’ll like this: A history of America’s drowned towns.
Samuel Pepys’s 1.25 million-word diary is famous for how it captured the 1660s. 200 years later, George Templeton Strong spent 4 million words capturing New York during the Civil War.
More in astrolabe news: This giant 400-year-old astrolabe was made by Mughal master craftsman and owned by royalty. It just went for millions at auction.
Divers just discovered a 1918 shipwreck.
King Henry I probably mourned the sinking of the White Ship, but it seems like his subjects mourned it more.
You remember Paul Revere’s midnight ride—but did you know he tried to save a trove of important documents?
Considering the past, present, and future of prophecy.
More than 800 traces of ancient people revealed a larger-than-anticipated Prehistoric settlement near Germany’s Müritz lakes.
Also in Germany, this intricately made silver and gold bowl that shows Athena and her owl was found buried in a forest.
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