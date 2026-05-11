Hi friends,

I’m recovering from a two-week fight with the flu—I don’t recommend hanging out with sick toddlers if your immune system isn’t used to it. I’ve never been so sick in my life.

But I’m back! And finally able to focus long enough to catch up on some history news myself. To make up for missing last week’s post, here’s an extra long roundup to cover the last few weeks. So without further ado, this week in history acting unruly in the news…