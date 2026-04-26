Unruly History in the News #127
Literary history, shipwrecks, and opening for requests
Hello friends,
It’s wedding season again, and I’m in Palm Springs for the weekend. My duties are more kid-wrangling than wedding-related, but it’s nice to be here for the weekend and get the LA air out of my lungs.
This week, I’m posting a list of great Mother’s Day gifts for moms who are into history, and next week I’m posting a few book reviews. Work has also slackened for me a bit, so I’ll be getting into some bonus episodes and regular podcast episodes again too! If you have any requests for future content coverage, drop them in the comments below.
This week, in history acting unruly in the news…
Favorite of the week: CT imaging has revealed undeniable proof that a woman underwent complex facial reconstruction surgery about 2,500 years ago and survived. The surgery reconstructed part of her jaw after a severe injury and showed remarkable healing that would have taken months or years. This is more proof that ancient people weren’t less intelligent than we are, they just had different access to resources.
Runner-up: This 2,000-year-old papyrus revealed the lost verses of Empedocles. This is huge for ancient philosophers—as the article points out, it would be like spending a career trying to piece together Victor Hugo from fragments only to suddenly find an intact copy of Les Misérables.
Speaking of papyrus fragment finds—a fragment containing passages from The Iliad was just found in the wrappings of a 1,600-year-old mummy.
Speaking of The Iliad, you can now tour the palaces of the elite heroes who populated that epic.
And in other writing news—where in London did Shakespeare live? We know for sure now.
Who are the Scottish families that own fragments of the Stone of Destiny? (I swear this is not a historical fantasy plot, though it certainly could be.)
We think of automatic weapons as a modern scourge, but new archaeological evidence suggests that an extremely early automatic weapon—the Polybolos—might have been used at Pompeii in 89 BCE.
Ancient coin lovers, mark your calendars for next April! This coin dealer in San Francisco hosts an annual rare-coin scavenger hunt where they hide coins across the city worth up to $50,000 to relive the California Gold Rush.
A sudden squall doomed this vessel sailing on Lake Erie 150 years ago. It has finally been found and explored by archaeologists.
In the “harbor” of Gibraltar, shipwrecks spanning thousands of years mingle on the ocean floor.
In Lincolnshire, an amateur metal detectorist has uncovered a runic ring.
Rawdogging is not new, no matter what TikTok is trying to tell you.
A previously unknown Achaemenid cemetery in Iran is revealing how regular people lived and died under the powerful Iranian empire.
Speaking of Iran—the Persian Empire gave us so much of the modern world, but its place in world history has long been overlooked by Eurocentric worldviews.
Looking back on the Roman Triumph, possibly the ancient world’s most effective tool of propaganda.
Two dogs found buried under overturned cradles suggest ritualistic intent, perhaps sacrifices meant to protect children.
In a moment of trouble and upheaval, the Maya rejected divine kingship in favor of shared responsibility.
What killed the Neanderthals? Well, according to new research, it was a lack of genetic diversity.
58 women were buried in this pre-Inca Wari tomb. Who were they, and why were they buried together?
This is amazing: In early 20th-century Indonesia, it was Chinese-run photography studios that helped shape the nation’s image.
How is it possible that the General Strike of 1926 failed, but still recast British politics?
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