Hello friends,

It’s wedding season again, and I’m in Palm Springs for the weekend. My duties are more kid-wrangling than wedding-related, but it’s nice to be here for the weekend and get the LA air out of my lungs.

This week, I’m posting a list of great Mother’s Day gifts for moms who are into history, and next week I’m posting a few book reviews. Work has also slackened for me a bit, so I’ll be getting into some bonus episodes and regular podcast episodes again too! If you have any requests for future content coverage, drop them in the comments below.

Leave a comment

This week, in history acting unruly in the news…