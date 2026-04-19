Unruly History in the News #126
Art history, female gladiators, and are historians necromancers?
Hello friends,
Short one this week, as I’ve been prepping for the LA Times Festival of Books all week (as well as trying to sort out a tax issue that is making me crazy). I was escorting authors yesterday and today I’m attending a bunch of panels. Are you going to be there?
This week, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Yes, there were female gladiators. Yes, they really fought. (This is probably my favorite subgenre of history: Proving that women really did all the things men claimed they couldn’t.)
Runner up: History as a necromantic art. (The next time someone says history is boring to me, I will be countering with “I’m basically a necromancer.”)
First, there were paper towns. Now, ghost cities on early 16th-century maps: Europe’s first map including Tenochtitlan wasn’t made until the city had already been razed to the ground.
The arc of human history might not bend toward progress, but does it bend toward cooperation?
New DNA tests reveal a mysterious human lineage no one knew existed (until now). This East Asian lineage split from the rest of humanity tens of thousands of years ago.
American turtle racing? It was a thing—and still is in some places!
Can these mid-20th-century matchbooks give us a glimpse into a version of Malibu before it was razed by a fire?
Mohenjo Daro is a 5,000-year-old metropolis frozen in time.
Meanwhile, a unique temple complex has been discovered in Northern Sinai.
The origins of American science fiction lived between the boldly colorful pages of Amazing Stories.
In art history…
As the art world gears up for the 61st Venice Biennale, it’s worth it to look back on the first Venice Biennale.
Edmonia Lewis was the earliest known Black artist to depict emancipation back in the late 19th century. She’s finally getting her first retrospective.
RIP Millennial Gray. Color is back.
Will the LA County Museum of Art’s new galleries rewrite art history?
Monet’s Vétheuil, effet du matin had not been seen in public for about 100 years. It just sold for €10.2 million ($12.1 million) at auction, the highest price for Monet’s work in France.
Speaking of auction: This Artemisia Gentileschi painting was rolled up in a cellar for decades. Now it’s on auction—with an important piece missing.
In restitution news, a Catalan museum has yet to comply with a year-old court order to return murals to a monastery in Aragon. But Turkey has successfully seen a 1,500-year-old marble head returned from the Denver Art Museum.
After the death of Cleopatra, Roman emperors ruled Egypt. In stark contrast to Roman art made for these emperors, which focused on individual achievements, the Egyptian art depicting them in Egypt shows them fulfilling duties, giving us an idea of what ideal governance looked like in Egypt.
A mysterious, monumental scroll is on public display for the first time ever.
What was the succession plan for Elizabeth I if she hadn’t made the deal with Mary, Queen of Scots for her son James Stuart to inherit and unite England and Scotland?
Oh, I can’t wait for this one: Andrew Lloyd Webber is writing a musical about the 1911 theft of the Mona Lisa.
What can Oscar Wilde’s changing hairstyles tell us about his changing public persona?
Ah yes, the golden age of the American soapbox. (It’s not right now, despite what you may think of social media.)
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