Hello friends,

It’s been an eventful week in Los Angeles. I got to attend a release party for Mason Currey’s new book Making Art and Making a Living, which came out on Tuesday. If you’ve ever wondered how artists of all stripes balance their money and their art practice, this book is perfect for you.

I also put out a bonus episode about the origins of April Fools’ Day. Every year, people get mad at Geoffrey Chaucer all over again, but did he really invent the pranksman’s holiday?

All right, now we’ll get into history acting unruly in the news….