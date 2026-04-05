Unruly History in the News #125
Hello friends,
It’s been an eventful week in Los Angeles. I got to attend a release party for Mason Currey’s new book Making Art and Making a Living, which came out on Tuesday. If you’ve ever wondered how artists of all stripes balance their money and their art practice, this book is perfect for you.
I also put out a bonus episode about the origins of April Fools’ Day. Every year, people get mad at Geoffrey Chaucer all over again, but did he really invent the pranksman’s holiday?
All right, now we’ll get into history acting unruly in the news….
My favorite of the week: These German Carnival floats have been sites of political protest for years—possibly hundreds of years. Using exaggerated caricatures of political figures and general revelry, these events give a voice to people upset about the state of the world. Their origins are murky, but their utility as critiques of power are not.
Second place: We can save the world. In fact, we’ve done it at least once before.
Runner-up: Who were the runaway nuns of Norman England?
A brief history of the most important food ever invented: the pickle.
Often overshadowed by the Little Rock Nine, these arrests of these 9 Black college students helped the NAACP push for the desegregation of public spaces in Mississippi.
A look back at how the Young Lords of Chicago were founded.
I’ve written about the Grand Tour before—the right of passage for European noble boys when, in their late teens/early twenties, they traveled around Europe to see the sites and gain a certain “polish.” But what about the servants who went with them? What was their experience like?
NSFW: In the Netherlands, the reopening of hundreds of forgotten boxes in museum storage has led to many significant discoveries related to Ancient Roman life in the region—including this rare bone phallus.
Traces of resin found in incense burners buried in Pompeii have confirmed extensive trade networks in the Mediterranean.
Okay, who really wrote the Old Testament? The theories are legion.
How an alleged giant squid attack in 1941 became a popular urban legend.
Was the Rio Grande always the border between Texas and Mexico?
I, like many Millennials and Gen X folks, had a “free-range” childhood. Now those are disappearing.
In searching for authenticity, did art historians (accidentally) make ancient Greek and Roman statues unappealing?
Meanwhile, this forgotten Roman mosaic reveals the only known female beast hunter.
And in Romania, a recently rediscovered Ancient Roman cemetery is revealing rare burial practices.
A look at how ”The Raven” exemplifies Edgar Allen Poe’s relationship with 19th-century technology.
In 1923, living-beyond-their-means couple, Clara and André Malraux, conspired to loot the pink temple of Banteay Srei. What they actually did was spark a battle for reclamation over Southeast Asia’s cultural history.
For centuries in Western Europe, men played the women’s roles in theatres. In the 19th century, calmer morals allowed women on stage—and soon they began to play male roles in return.
If you like this, you might be interested in my coverage of Sarah Bernhardt, who famously played Hamlet in 1900!
The top 1% of wealthy Americans: Was the period of private indiscretions “superior to the Access Hollywood horror through which we’re living” in every day of the 21st century?
I always hate any sort of fatshaming, so I’m really happy to see that the story of William Howard Taft getting stuck in a bathtub is being debunked.
WWI created the color “army olive green” and I remain thankful.
I am obsessed with the fact that modern botany classification systems were invented on a bet.
Ope, I can feel the new Jurassic Park movie being written about these: The bizarre raptor-like creatures that terrorized the Mesozoic Era.
Admire these beautiful portrait miniatures (and many others) that were exchanged as love tokens in Tudor England.
Speaking of England, a mysterious and extremely unusual coin pendant featuring John the Baptist was just unearthed in Norfolk.
Was the real Count of Monte Cristo Alexandre Dumas’ father?
Scandinavia’s largest mound was long thought to be a tomb for a king. Is it actually something much, much darker?
Meanwhile, excavated burial mounds in Germany reveal rare weapons and Europe’s oldest copper jewelry.
And a 6,000-year-old Megalithic tomb has been discovered in Lubin!
Native nations fought in the American War of Independence to protect their lands. When the nascent US won, settlers stole their land anyway.
Speaking of US independence, who was the Quaker woman who defied her religion’s commitment to neutrality and spied on the British, ultimately warning George Washington of an attack?
Satellite scans have revealed a 2,600-(or more)-year-old structure underneath the Nile delta.
And in nearby Greece, a groundbreaking mission of underwater archaeology has revealed 5 sunken ships and a maritime network that was lost for 2,600 years!
A new Sinai fort has been linked to a militarized exodus—perhaps the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt in the Bible.
A 2,400-year-old workshop unearthed in Senegal revealed a unique African metallurgical tradition.
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Thanks for coming to the book launch, Valorie!!