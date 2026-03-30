Hello friends,

Hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend. My weekends are normally very low-key, but yesterday I had three separate celebrations to attend, so I’m behind on my other weekend tasks like laundry and putting together this list! So apologies for the delay here. But we’re ready to go! In history acting unruly:

My favorite of the week: No one ever said “ye olde.” (Sorry to burst your Renaissance Faire bubble.)

Runner up: Renaissance star forts militarized the shape of snowflakes. These are so cool looking from above. The city of Saarlouis was designed by Vauban. (Image Credit : Städtisches Museum Saarlouis)

I love that every year people get in their feelings about whether or not Chaucer invented April Fool’s Day.

17th-century nuns in Italy took apart a Raphael masterpiece to sell it. It is finally all back together again in New York.

How did George Washington weaponize smallpox?

A look at how satirical magazines confront serious issues.

The East India Company made several attempts to trade with Japan in the 17th century.

In about 1969, some tiny bones were found and stored away in a museum. Recently, they were taken back out and reexamined and what they revealed was shocking: They were the 55,000-year-old fetal bones of a Neandertal.

To sell the American West, photography was a primary tool.

This war-torn village in Syria is the last known place on Earth where people speak Aramaic regularly. They’re trying desperately to keep it that way.

If some days have been feeling longer or shorter than others, it’s not all in your head: Earth’s rotation is variable, but over the past few years, it has been speeding up.

The hunt for neutrinos has been going for nearly 100 years. In Antartica, it has led to some strange findings, like mysterious radio waves under the ice.

How has sickness shaped humanity?

Was the modern world shaped by a collapse?