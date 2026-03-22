Hello friends,

I apologize that it’s been a few weeks since my last roundup—I got pretty sick and had a hard time catching up after. But I’m back and excited to bring you all things history newsworthy.

If you missed it, earlier this month, I posted a roundup of free and open resources for researching women’s history. If you like this, I’ll do more of them in the future!

Now, in history acting unruly in the news…