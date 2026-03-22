Unruly History in the News #123
Hello friends,
I apologize that it’s been a few weeks since my last roundup—I got pretty sick and had a hard time catching up after. But I’m back and excited to bring you all things history newsworthy.
If you missed it, earlier this month, I posted a roundup of free and open resources for researching women’s history. If you like this, I’ll do more of them in the future!
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Research shows that prehistoric women’s manual work was tougher on the body than rowing on today’s elite crews.
Very exciting: Will this shipwreck found off the coast of Croatia rewrite the Early Medieval history of the Byzantine Empire?
Is it possible to write a history of emotions, and if so—how would we do that?
In storytelling history…
Leading Maya archaeologist David Stuart did an AMA where he cleared up some misunderstandings we have about the history of the Maya.
Meanwhile, the debate about when humans arrived in North America is back on.
Take a moment to learn about the complex history of anti-Asian racism in the US.
What was the intersection of mental health and faith like in 19th-century Prussia?
In the mid-20th century, there was a rising “scandal” of unmarried mothers in Scotland.
The first ever plantation almost collapsed under full-scale revolt in 1595. How different might the history of the Western hemisphere have been if it had fallen.
In England, a 1717 story of two African princes who were enslaved by Companies and had to find their way home.
Remember Glasnost from high school? Looking at the collapse of that literary freedom in Russia today.
Here’s some truly great drone footage of the crowning of the Jesus tower of the Sagrada Familia.
Robert Goddard proved rockets could reach space. He was mocked for it in his time.
Never forget that, for all his interesting ideas, Benjamin Franklin also supported and spread genocidal propaganda about Indigenous people.
The surprisingly long history of high-tech border policing.