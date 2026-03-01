Unruly History in the News #122
A surprising amount on the history of marriage 🔔
Hello friends,
Extremely short list this week because I have family in town and many events to attend. If you want a much longer list, you can catch up on last week’s list, which I think had over 50 articles.
You can also check out the book review I posted on Thursday covering Lauren C. Johnson’s debut novel set in 14th-century Paris, The West Façade.
Basically, I’ve picked my favorite/the biggest stories from all my favorite outlets this week. So, please enjoy, and we’ll be back to longer lists next week!
This week, in history, acting unruly in the news…
My favorite: The real sword in the stone has nothing to do with King Arthur.
Who were our first linguistic ancestors? And why did a group in Paris have to ban conversation about that question?
Neanderthals and human females likely interbred/intermarried. (Saw this one on Threads quite often with captions like “And they still are.”)
And in Southern China, wedding traditions once allowed women to weep and speak the otherwise unspeakable.
What is the birthday paradox, and what can it teach us about Black history?
Wall Street’s 2008 meltdown through the eyes of an FBI informant. 👀
Relatedly, the coining of the word ‘massacre’ began with a Dutch conspiracy trial in the Indonesian archipelago.
A scholar found Galileo’s handwritten notes scribbled in the corner of a manuscript.
What the first American tourist to “Shangri-La” took home as a souvenir.
With the news of war against Iran in the news today, this story feels particularly relevant: In Philadelphia, a shipment of 50+ Bronze Age swords and arrowheads from Iran, believed to date back nearly 4,000 years, was just intercepted. It is worth noting that the items have not been returned to Iran and, given today’s news, probably won’t be any time soon.
