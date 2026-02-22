Unruly History in the News #121
Going all the way back to the beginning of life on Earth.
My favorite of the week: This fossil has been everywhere this week, including Mike Sowden’s lovely newsletter Everything Is Amazing. What looks like a smirk trapped in a rock is, in fact, a fossilized marine plant that washed up on The Holy Island in the UK. It is connected with stories of miracles dating back to the 7th century, when St. Cuthbert took up residence there. Honestly, I’m so obsessed with this rock I’ll probably write more about it here.
New 3D scans at Ness of Brodgar, Scotland, could rewrite what we know about Neolithic History.
This one’s dark: A look at how touring choirs of Korean “orphans” encouraged Americans to believe they were the ideal adoptee—and that they needed to be “saved” by generous Americans. Yikes.
New compelling evidence has been found that humans practiced cannibalism about 18,000 years ago in what is now Poland.
A fascinating report out of the University of Portsmouth reveals that 17th-century Londoners had a way of tracking Plague deaths and used that data to assess travel, meetings, and personal risk of illness.
Ramadan, happening now, is Islam’s most sacred month.
How did Super Mario Bros. become the cultural touchstone it is today?
A look at how drought impacted Indigenous migration in the Midwest.
Next year, let’s all celebrate Maslenitsa. Sounds amazing.
Interesting: Music on the phonograph in the brief moment before mass production.
Simone de Beauvoir, known for her philosophical books like The Second Sex and The Ethics of Ambiguity, also wrote a single play in her lifetime: Who Shall Die? Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is about moral ambiguity and how to decide who dies during wartime.
We keep talking Trump and Greenland, so why not look back on the last time Americans occupied Greenland… and how much they wanted to return home.
Similarly, Trump’s favorite former president, McKinley, started a colony on Cuba. It did not go as planned.
What was the Tichborne Dole, and why was the Labour government in 1947 so focused on halting it?
Did you know Al Pacino’s Serpico was inspired by a true story? (I didn’t know Al Pacino was in Serpico as I’m woefully uneducated about pre-1990 films. Please feel free to mock me in the comments, I deserve it for this one.)
Speaking of movies ripped from the headlines: Do you know the full story behind A Very English Scandal? It involves, of course, an English PM and his love affair with a male model, but also a hit gone wrong, a dead dog, and a very troubling court case.
And a story I’m suprised hasn’t made it to the silver screen yet: Aldrich Ames, the most damaging spy in CIA history.
Seemingly no relation to Blanche Ames Ames, covered on the podcast.
Looking back on when the field of criminology influenced Cold War strategy with a little something called deterrence.
Who was Vicky with Three Kisses—and how did she contribute to the Allied war effort?
I love this: The development of color theory and how it impacted women’s fashion starting in the nineteenth century.
In Panama, a 1,000-year-old royal tomb has been found filled with gold.
And in Venezuela, archaeologists discovered a massive complex of 8,000-year-old petroglyphs.
Though established in 1975, Germany’s Fairytale Route still breathes new life into the Grimm Brothers’ fairytales.
The making of American Romanesque and its lasting influence on American architecture today.
A long-standing chronological puzzle of a tomb has been solved using tree rings.
The Temasek Wreck, found at the mouth of the Singapore Strait, confirms Singapore as a well-connected maritime center in the 14th-century.
Meet the father of modern European fascism. (It’s not who you think.)
Ellis Island Hospital could determine whether immigrants could enter America and start a new life—so why has it been overlooked as a historical resource?
This pair of skulls found along the Han River in Central China have long puzzled scientists because they challenged expectations about when humans left Africa. New dating places the fossils at 1.77 million years old—the oldest known Homo erectus fossils in existence. This completely reshapes the debate.
A new theory puts forth metabolism, not cells, as the kickstarter of life on Earth.
Jack Sheppard: Carpenter, thief, hero of the people.
