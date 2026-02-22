Hello friends,

Busy week here in Los Angeles—felt like I hardly had a chance to breathe since I last sat down to do a roundup. Hoping to get back into some book reviews, podcast episodes, and writing posts up again soon.

Until then, here’s history acting unruly in the news…

My favorite of the week: This fossil has been everywhere this week, including Mike Sowden’s lovely newsletter Everything Is Amazing. What looks like a smirk trapped in a rock is, in fact, a fossilized marine plant that washed up on The Holy Island in the UK. It is connected with stories of miracles dating back to the 7th century, when St. Cuthbert took up residence there. Honestly, I’m so obsessed with this rock I’ll probably write more about it here. Image credit: Tony Jolliffe, BBC .

New 3D scans at Ness of Brodgar, Scotland, could rewrite what we know about Neolithic History.

This one’s dark: A look at how touring choirs of Korean “orphans” encouraged Americans to believe they were the ideal adoptee—and that they needed to be “saved” by generous Americans. Yikes.

New compelling evidence has been found that humans practiced cannibalism about 18,000 years ago in what is now Poland.

A fascinating report out of the University of Portsmouth reveals that 17th-century Londoners had a way of tracking Plague deaths and used that data to assess travel, meetings, and personal risk of illness.

Ramadan, happening now, is Islam’s most sacred month.

A look at how drought impacted Indigenous migration in the Midwest.

What was the Tichborne Dole, and why was the Labour government in 1947 so focused on halting it?

Looking back on when the field of criminology influenced Cold War strategy with a little something called deterrence.

Who was Vicky with Three Kisses—and how did she contribute to the Allied war effort?

And in Venezuela, archaeologists discovered a massive complex of 8,000-year-old petroglyphs.

The making of American Romanesque and its lasting influence on American architecture today.

The Temasek Wreck, found at the mouth of the Singapore Strait, confirms Singapore as a well-connected maritime center in the 14th-century.

Ellis Island Hospital could determine whether immigrants could enter America and start a new life—so why has it been overlooked as a historical resource?