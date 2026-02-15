Unruly History in the News #120
A mysterious death solved, vinegar valentine's, and how long hunter-gatherer cultures clung on
Hi friends,
I hope you’re all having a wonderful Valentine’s Day weekend.
My favorite of the week: The Il Principe body was found in 1942, with rich grave goods and mysterious injuries to his upper body. How he died remained a mystery until recently, when it was determined he was killed by a bear. I love that this story shows us how far science has come.
A close run-up: Afghanistan was a crossroads in the Ancient World, where Hellenistic cultures blended with Buddhist influences.
In Valentine’s-related stories…
Did you send any Valentine’s cards? Or maybe some Vinegar Valentine’s?
Inside the world’s largest flower market, which is probably where your recent bouquet came from.
Did France invent the restaurant and revolutionize the food industry?
Vivid frescoes in this opulent dining room in Pompeii celebrate the life of Dionysus.
A peek at the Japanese countryside 100 years ago.
As part of the takedown of Anne Boleyn, rumors spread that she had six fingers and was a witch. This portrait seems like it was made as a direct refutation of that rumor.
What is the holiday of Maha Shivaratri?
Did bird guano help fuel the rise of Peru’s Chincha Kingdom?
Cracking the meaning of Peru’s Serpent Mountain.
A groundbreaking new study of DNA revealed that some hunter-gatherer cultures in Europe clung on longer than others.
This little-known French region safeguarded the Louvre’s treasures during WWII.
