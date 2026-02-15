Hi friends,

My favorite of the week: The Il Principe body was found in 1942, with rich grave goods and mysterious injuries to his upper body. How he died remained a mystery until recently, when it was determined he was killed by a bear. I love that this story shows us how far science has come.

A close run-up: Afghanistan was a crossroads in the Ancient World, where Hellenistic cultures blended with Buddhist influences.

A peek at the Japanese countryside 100 years ago.

As part of the takedown of Anne Boleyn, rumors spread that she had six fingers and was a witch. This portrait seems like it was made as a direct refutation of that rumor. Source: Hever Castle & Gardens

What is the holiday of Maha Shivaratri?

A groundbreaking new study of DNA revealed that some hunter-gatherer cultures in Europe clung on longer than others.