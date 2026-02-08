Unruly History in the News #119
Hope you didn't miss this week's Künsterroman post about how to ask inanimate objects the right questions to create a foundation for your story.
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: American children learn about Roanoke, the English colony that disappeared in 1590 without much trace. The Norse have a similar history of colonists who disappeared 500 years after settling in Greenland. Now, new archaeological clues are shedding light on what may have happened to the colonies first established by Erik Thorvaldsson around 1000 CE.
A close runner-up: Sex, ritual, and ecstasy in Neolithic Taş Tepeler. Taking a feminist look at phallic reliefs offers a different, less symbolic interpretation that the field of archaeology has long marginalized.
And the one that will haunt my dreams: Our true legacy will be technofossils.
I also loved this reissue of an old story covering the history of blues music.
Who was Friedrich Miescher, and how did he contribute to the discovery of DNA?
A look back on the moment when Mao Zedong’s cult of personality accidentally popularized an obsession with mangoes in China.
In the Early Modern period in Europe, attempts to understand cancer led to one doctor tasting a growth… and dying.
What was the racialized myth of the Basque Sheepherder, and how did it impact immigration to the US?
A closer look at Claudette Colvin, a teen who refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus. She came up briefly in the Rosa Parks episode.
In Oregon, early evidence of sewn hide was discovered in a cave.
A reflection on when coffee was so controversial in 16th-century Islam that poets began weighing in.
A Roman shipwreck has been discovered off the coast of southern Italy.
This sounds like it could be another object lesson like the one I posted earlier this week: A mysterious medieval tunnel was found under a Neolithic monument in Germany.
In Russia, 20,000 silver coins were discovered while restoring a merchant’s house.
Looking back on the Medieval Climate Anomaly is helping scientists understand today’s wildfire-prone climate.
An important look at how communal memory helped shape Chile’s democratic rebirth after Augustus Pinochet’s dictatorship fell in 1990.
Debates about whether people could love the two Js—Japan and Jesus—raged for centuries.
As a woman, I love my little mental health walks, and Laura Secord’s is kind of an inspiration.
I would give anything to visit this space race theme park from the 1960s.
The birth of Dada in February 1916 is an anniversary worth celebrating.
Remember when Renaissance Florence tried to encourage prostitution by building a new neighborhood and a nunnery for retirement?
