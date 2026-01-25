Hello friends,

I hope you’re staying warm wherever you are! This cold weather is nothing to mess with, but it seems like the power grids are holding so far in Texas, so I’m hopeful that will continue to be the case.

This week, I published a review of The House of Barbary, a retelling of Bluebeard set in 17th-century Switzerland. Absolutely worth checking out if you’re interested in fairytale retellings.

Also, just wanted to give everyone a quick heads up that there will not be a round-up next week because I will be visiting friends. I’ll be back on February 8th!

Now, this week in history acting unruly in the news…