Unruly History in the News #118
Witches skiing, a question I didn't know to ask, and men's legs.
Hello friends,
I hope you’re staying warm wherever you are! This cold weather is nothing to mess with, but it seems like the power grids are holding so far in Texas, so I’m hopeful that will continue to be the case.
This week, I published a review of The House of Barbary, a retelling of Bluebeard set in 17th-century Switzerland. Absolutely worth checking out if you’re interested in fairytale retellings.
Also, just wanted to give everyone a quick heads up that there will not be a round-up next week because I will be visiting friends. I’ll be back on February 8th!
Now, this week in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Welcome to Belalp Hexe, the witch’s skiing descent and festival of Switzerland. This just made my bucket list; I must attend someday.
Runner up: We’re in a nostalgic moment—just look at the 2016 trend on social media, not to mention that nostalgia is the foundation of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign. But there are moments through history when nostalgia was considered a medical issue. The treatments could be brutal.
Fascinating: A history of tribology, or how friction has made human history.
A history of feminisms and the (futile?) search for the one true feminism.
Take a look at the history of the Chinese zodiac.
The world’s oldest known rock art was just discovered in Indonesia. It is about 3,000 years older than the European rock art previously thought to be the oldest in the world.
On the same island (Sulawesi), new evidence also suggests that modern humans lived alongside a species of human that is now extinct.
Learn about the enslaved gardener who transformed pecans into a cash crop—and the other unsung heroes of modern biology.
In Nineveh (modern-day Iraq), King Ashurbanipal amassed one of the largest libraries in the world by being absolutely ruthless.
We’re still rounding up 2025 with this list of the most incredible archaeological discoveries of the year.
Early modern pregnancy and the men desperate to control it.
A question I didn’t know we were asking: What really happened in the final days of George V’s life?
How did men’s legs become markers of class, civility, and sexuality?
Can the basilica that inspired Notre-Dame be restored to its former glory?
What do we do with coywolves and other animals that escape easy classification?
The Longchamp Affair, or an early debate about American citizenship.
Assuming all is good and above board, I’m happy to see this: Members of the Rappahannock tribe are working with archaeologists to document the rivers they call home, but were separated from with the arrival of European settlers.
This reminds me of part of Is A River Alive?, which I cannot stop recommending. One of my favorite reads last year and an urgently necessary one today.
High-status Anglo-Saxon buildings dating to 750 CE were found in Northern England near Skipsea Castle.
A 500,000-year-old elephant bone tool that has been languishing in an archive since 1990 has finally been identified.
Mummified cheetahs were just found in caves in Saudi Arabia, where none currently live in the wild.
Two 2,400-year-old tombs and a shrine (maybe!) have been found in Rome.
New fossil discoveries are encouraging scientists at the University of Chicago to rethink early hominin species.
Speaking of anxiety about Chat-GPT, here’s a history of how filmmakers created fake images before computer technology rose to help them.
