Unruly History in the News #117
Gorgeous jewelry, cog ships, and dinosaurs, oh my!
Hey friends,
Hope you’re all doing well. It’s been a chill week here in Los Angeles (though it’s also been really hot, so… not chill), which I’m thankful for. I did finally get a chance to publish some notes I took at the archives in New York:
Hope you enjoy it! I’ll have a book review coming up later this week too.
Favorite story of the week: How ochre was the origin of human art.
What were the origins of conversion therapy?
Looking back on two different tyrants who ruled Uganda and the archives that tell us about them.
A Roman villa has been found in Margam, Wales, by Swansea University, marking it clearly as a center of power in Roman-Era Britain.
Speaking of the Romans: Their empire was powered as much by infrastructure as military might. They were probably the best builders in history.
Meanwhile, the Phoenicians laid the foundations for modern commerce.
New fossils are helping us understand dinosaur mating rituals—and they were apparently bone-crushing.
Speaking of dinosaurs—did Sauropods walk or waddle?
Inside the stomach of a frozen Ice Age wolf was woolly rhino meat; finding it allowed scientists to put together a complete rhino genome.
A very rare ceramic stylus carved with Dionysus from the 5th-century BCE was just found in Italy.
This gorgeous ring was found in Norway during a drainage project a mere 3 inches below the surface.
The world’s largest cog (a type of ship) was just found off the coast of Denmark. It’s amazing.
Did you know that Jaws nearly cost Steven Spielberg his career?
Just a reminder: Your genetics don’t tell you everything about your family history.
Medieval men and little boys in living room tents had one thing in common: NO GIRLS ALLOWED.
These 5,000-year-old tools are now the oldest known evidence of whaling… in a place they never expected.
A farmer on the Isle of Bute (Scotland) found a Bronze Age tomb with two bodies while tilling a field.
Let’s talk about the history of anti-intellectualism from Socrates to today.
Unforunately, my alma mater is truly making some of the stupidest educational decisions I’ve seen in a while.
We always talk about Henry VIII’s 6 wives, but his excommunication tends to get left out of the popular discourse.
Unruly Figures is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These weekly roundups are such a great format for catching obscure discoveries. The woolly rhino genome story is fascinating because it shows how much paleogenetics can accomplish with such minimal sample material, locked away ina predator's gut for thousands of years. I worked on a similar project analyzing ancient DNA from museum specimens, and even with careful handlign, contamination was a constant issue. Makes me think about all the lost genomes that could be preserved in unexpected places if we knew where to look.