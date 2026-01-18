Hey friends,

Hope you’re all doing well. It’s been a chill week here in Los Angeles (though it’s also been really hot, so… not chill), which I’m thankful for. I did finally get a chance to publish some notes I took at the archives in New York:

Hello from the Archive Valorie Castellanos Clark · Jan 15 It’s true—I’m in the Manuscripts & Archives Division at the NYPL as I write this. This archive is located in the main NYPL building on 5th Avenue, which means I saw Patience and Fortitude as I climbed the stairs into the building. Read full story

Hope you enjoy it! I’ll have a book review coming up later this week too.