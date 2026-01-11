Hey friends,

Happy New Year! It’s our first history news round-up for 2026. Unsurprisingly, there hasn’t been a ton of news coming out lately, with the holidays, so this is going to be a short one.

Earlier this week, I posted both a book review of Cleopatra, coming out next month, and a bonus episode about Yule Boasting. Was it real? Was it all made up by a Tumblr shitposter? Listen to find out!

All right, without further ado…