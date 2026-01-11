Unruly History in the News #116
And we're back for 2026!
Hey friends,
Happy New Year! It’s our first history news round-up for 2026. Unsurprisingly, there hasn’t been a ton of news coming out lately, with the holidays, so this is going to be a short one.
Earlier this week, I posted both a book review of Cleopatra, coming out next month, and a bonus episode about Yule Boasting. Was it real? Was it all made up by a Tumblr shitposter? Listen to find out!
All right, without further ado…
Favorite of the week: Was this Prussian clockmaker really the son of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette? The king’s son, Dauphin Charles Louis, was supposedly imprisoned and killed two years after his parents. But like the Princes in the Tower, the records have always been shoddy, leading to speculation that the real dauphin escaped.
We love to see it: The “Java Man,” the earliest known fossil of Homo erectus, was repatriated to Indonesia. It is now housed in a meeting in Jakarta.
Speaking of which—a possible “missing link” in the evolutionary chain has been found in Morocco.
What are the 2,500-year-old secrets to health and wellness (that are pretty self-explanatory)?
Meanwhile, alcohol is the oldest and most popular drug in human history.
Any guesses what new, incredible discoveries were made possible by the invention of scuba gear?
To celebrate their friendiversary, French President Emmanuel Macron and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum exchanged ancient texts that depict the Aztecs’ migration to Tenochtitlan: the Codex Azcatitlán, and the Codex Boturini.
A NatGeo cartographer invented this special compass so explorers could finally travel around the poles. It doesn’t rely on the pole’s magnetism.
This gorgeous Celtic battle trumpet was just found in England.
Let’s take a look at the rise and fall of the US Camel Corps.
A Byzantine monastery dating to the 5th or 6th centuries CE was just found in Upper Egypt.
The Ambassador, the Spy, and the Chocolatier: Or, a tale of 18th-century espionage in the Netherlands.
Serious question: What happens if Russia wins the war they’ve begun in Ukraine?
