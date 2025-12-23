Hello friends,

Apologies for missing last week and this Sunday—I didn’t even realize I had dropped the ball until late last night when someone mentioned it was Monday! It’s a busy season for us all, I suppose.

Speaking of the season! If you’re not finished with your holiday shopping yet, I’ve rounded up some great last-minute holiday gifts right here for your panicked-shopping-pleasure.

But now, on to our weekly history news roundup. I’m so glad you guys like these because they’re a highlight of my week!

Happy winter holidays! These round-ups will be back in January, and I’m so excited to see you all there.