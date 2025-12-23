Unruly Figures

Unruly Figures

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Self's avatar
Nathan Self
5d

I think the "How new technology is helping scholars decrypt old, untranslated languages" bullet doesn't have a link in it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Valorie Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture