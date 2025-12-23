Unruly History in the News #115
Gravity-defying towers, radioactive reindeer, and the ancestor of four-lane highways
My favorite of the week: From the NatGeo vaults comes the views inside West Berlin just after the Berlin Wall went up in 1961.
How new technology is helping scholars decrypt old, untranslated languages.
Please please please let the language of Kush be the next one translated. Having to write about Amanirenas from Egypt’s and Rome’s perspective was less than ideal.
It’s almost Christmas, so obviously we must talk about how soldiers on WWI’s frontlines cobbled together a Christmas celebration.
If you’re anything like me, you’ll enjoy celebrating your winter holidays with some seasonal scholarship!
My family attends The Nutcracker ballet every year. We love it—but we know the story doesn’t quite make sense. What makes this ballet so fascinating?
Radioactive reindeer? Here’s how the Chernobyl fallout and nuclear weapons testing poisoned generations of caribou, leading to early death and impacting the Sami way of life.
Speaking of reindeer—when did they team up with Santa Claus?
Looking back on the earliest recorded Christmas celebration.
Is it true that Christmas was moved to eclipse Saturnalia?
Who were the first futurists, and what do the places they built tell us about their beliefs over who should get to decide the future?
This is a fascinating look at the female journalists who covered WWII—and how their claims, outlandish as they may seem, are often true.
Similarly, this American woman found out that her grandparents had been German spies in Hawai’i and contributed to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Speaking of hidden women’s history, here is a good look at ignored and forgotten female game designers.
Without mortar or metal, the Nuragic towers in Sardinia have defied gravity for 3,500 years.
Iiiinteresting: Here are 3 philosophical debates from the 20th century being reshaped by neuroscience.
And what do we do when we inherit artifacts that might be better preserved in a museum, but mean a lot to the family?
Was King Herod the tyrant he’s portrayed as in the bible?
If you’re into this story, you might enjoy the novel The Life of King Herod the Great.
This might be someone to cover in 2026: Queen Ankhnespepy II is an oft-forgotten Egyptian queen who amassed power before Hatshepsut or Cleopatra.
Are these Hittite carvings found in a cave in the Czech Republic evidence of an extraordinary ancient journey—or just an extraordinary hoax?
Meanwhile, Kültöbe inscriptions found by chance are pushing back the date of Orghuz writing by four centuries.
A tweet goes around every Christmas since 2021 claiming that Bob Cratchit (from Charles Dickens’ famous allegory for destitution) might have made more money than modern Americans on minimum wage. But does that math hold up?
An “unusual” Bronze Age burial has been uncovered in Scotland.
And a Neolithic dog burial has been discovered in Sweden. This is so sweet. 🥹
Stories like this always make me nostalgic for a time I wasn’t alive in: Visiting Petra 100 years ago.
This fresco was looted from Pompeii—now its original location has been found.
The English tutor to the Maharajah. (Tread lightly, he had some terribly racist opinions about Indians, but the story—published a couple weeks ago—is interesting.)
Speaking of India, the largest known circular labyrinth tied to Roman trade routes was just discovered in Maharashtra by an archaeologist from Deccan College in Pune.
Barbie v. Barbie: Inside the legal battles over the world’s most famous doll.
Marriage, the maiden name, and the history of refusing to swap your surname for your husband’s.
I honestly hesitated to include this because I’m afraid someone will use it for a dangerous New Year’s diet but… this is the radical wartime diet that helped the UK survive a blockade during WWII. While more people around the world died of starvation than battle during 1940-1945, “the effect [of the diet on British] children was particularly striking: at the end of the war, the majority of them were healthier than they were at the beginning.”
Why was the English saint Oswald of Northumbria so popular in the medieval German-speaking world?
Henry David Thoreau’s Kalendar was a tool so much more robust than a modern calendar as we think of it.
Is Terra di Nocera, a clay you can easily acquire in markets today and use in your beauty regimen, the same substance Pliny the Elder called creta umbrica and praised for its utility in cleaning?
Authoritarianism is often a war on literature as much as it is anything else.
How did the KKK spread? I mean, besides through the neglect and outright support on the part of nineteenth and twentieth-century police forces?
Is China’s recently found imperial road the ancestor of today’s four-lane highways?
What is public history? And how has it changed since 1951?
What happened to the trappings of wealth when bronze suddenly lost its value in 800 BCE?
This rare gypsum burial in England might have preserved Roman handprints, cloth, and even DNA.
A newly discovered rock carving in Iran is drawing scholarly attention for its resemblance to the Hercules-Hydra myth.
Happy winter holidays! These round-ups will be back in January, and I’m so excited to see you all there.
