Unruly History in the News #114
Art detectives, sacrificial lambs, and the disappearance of an author, oh my!
Hello everyone,
Bit of a short one this week, as I am pressed for time before a week-long trip to New York. If you’re still doing holiday shopping, my list of gifts for history lovers hasn’t completely sold out yet (though a few Etsy items might have)!
I was hoping to post a bonus episode this week, but time really got away from me after Thanksgiving, so I’ll be posting it this upcoming week! I hope you enjoy it!
Now, history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: These detectives want YOUR help finding art that the Nazis looted and stole. (No, this is not an advertisement for a movie or game.)
Close runner-up: It was felled by WWI, but until then, the Habsburg Empire had survived for centuries. How?
Take a look back at France’s breadbasket 7,000 years ago, when the Neolithic Cultural Revolution resulted in an incredible funerary complex that we can still excavate today.
Do we all make sacrifices to the economy, a human-created god?
Next month (!) it’ll be 250 years since the founding of the US. Let’s take a look back on 1776.
And though few celebrated it, this year was 1,500 years since the invention of our modern calendar.
Archaeological analyses in Poland show that the Romans kept pet monkeys!
We almost lost these ruins of the Maya Snake Kingdom forever.
Did the Ancient Romans really just…abandon babies with disabilities?
