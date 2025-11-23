Unruly History in the News #113
Veneration versus exploitation, truth under propaganda, and our history of worrying about forces beyond our control
Hello everyone,
Hope you’re all having a wonderful week. I loved putting together this interview with Adam Morgan about his new book, A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls. The book is out December 9—well worth a preorder!
I’ve got a short round up this week since I sent out quite a long list of history-themed gift ideas yesterday. I hope you’re all staying cozy this weekend wherever you are.
My favorite of the week: How has Anne Frank’s legacy left her both venerated and exploited?
The oldest known city map is “startlingly precise.” Or is it a city plan?
In very relatable history stories: This Roman emperor died from eating too much cheese.
hahahahaha the tagline for this story is “Bern after reading: Switzerland was a hub for communist China’s spy networks…” We love a pun over here.
How did Dadabhai Naoroji become the first Indian elected to the House of Commons?
It’s Wicked: For Good week! If you’ve already seen the movie, may I recommend this 1910 adaptation of The Wizard of Oz next?
At Durham University, the Melsonby Hoard is shedding light on life in the UK during the Iron Age.
As we worry that AI will unleash forces beyond our control, let’s revisit other times science has worried over the same thing.
Why are there so many—often contradictory—histories of Mt. Rushmore?
Speaking of contradictory histories: Tibet. How can a country and people subject to so much censorship and propaganda get access to true history?
The brand new Natural History Museum of Abu Dhabi opened its doors to the public yesterday. Among its many displays are two fighting T. rexes.
Not just a band: The Decembrist revolt of 1825.
And to end on: The promise and victory of the US’s public lands.
