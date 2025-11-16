Hi everyone,

Hope everyone is doing well. Here in Los Angeles, it’s been raining all weekend, which is a much-needed respite from the 80-degree days we’ve continued to have as if autumn never even happened.

This week, in history acting unruly…

My favorite of the week: How did Hollywood’s Golden Age sword and sandal epics grow out of Victorian sword and sandal obsession?

Very close runner-up: Whispers of the murder of a nobleman’s son have haunted history for nearly a century. In 1915, a skeleton was found with severe damage to the skull, indicating a violent attack. This year, DNA testing finally confirmed that the skeleton is connected to the legend, and that the murdered nobleman was a descendant of King Béla III. The skull found bearing marks of a violent attack. Source: Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE)

A history of the ongoing siege in Gaza.

We love to see it: Java Man, the first homoerectus ever discovered, is finally being repatriated back to Indonesia.

It turns out that ancient Arabia was not just a center for incense, but a center for scent and scented products in general.

Well, this is sad: The disappearing art of making champagne by hand.

Why did the Vietnam War drag on for two decades?

In Renaissance Rome, impoverished citizens and impoverished pilgrims were treated wildly differently.

Why did James Garfield die? A look back on the medical mistakes that killed a US President.

Project Icarus: When MIT students in the 1960s made a plan to deal with Armageddon.

Late American anarchist and anthropologist David Graeber on the indignity and “structural stupidity of bureaucracy.”

Serpent Mountain in Peru has perplexed archaeologists (and inspired conspiracy theorists) since it was noticed in the 1930s. New theories are emerging of what the 1,000-year-old structure may have been used for.

The impacts—expected and unexpected—of post-WWII investment in agriculture in the UK.

A 3,200-year-old fortress found at a high elevation shows an unprecedented “complex, three-layered defensive system.”

This mysterious stone structure in Anatolia might finally be getting some archaeological attention.

Considering the fate of the amur tiger.

Have you ever wondered what it took to become an astronaut during the Space Race?

Do these mysterious air-filled chambers just detected in the Menkaure Pyramid indicate a lost entrance? Someone call Dan Brown!

50 years ago, the women of Iceland went on strike and inspired the world.

Looking back on Mikhail Gorbachev’s rise to power.

The oldest sequenced RNA reveals the final moments of a woolly mammoth.