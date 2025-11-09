Unruly History in the News #111
1.5 million year old hands, President Roosevelt courts the press, and discounts on the Unruly Figures audiobook
Hope you’re all having a wonderful weekend. I’ve been doing research into Edythe Eyde and Forrest J Ackerman—if anyone has a favorite biography of Ackerman, I’d love to hear about it in the comments.
There are also a few updates to share around here, and then we’ll jump into this week’s news.
In history acting unruly in the news…
Favorite of the week: This 3,000-year-old Maya ritual complex reveals a civilization that was built without a king.
Paganism is on the rise. Here’s how to discover its roots and incorporate ancient traditions into your life, if you’re curious.
In shipwreck history…
Did a single torpedo sink the Lusitania? Why are there still so many unanswered questions about that fateful night?
Porphyrios was an ancient sea monster that terrified Mediterranean sailors for fifty years. Was it actually an orca?
When this royal vessel sank in 1120, it changed the course of English history.
Remember, remember the 5th of November…but why? Of all the historical moments, why has the Gunpowder Plot been remembered so well?
It’s been 60 years since Truman Capote published In Cold Blood. Was he destroyed by his own manuscript?
As we look forward to the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico, let’s reflect on how the rise of fascism impacted the 1938 World Cup.
For years, scribes handwrote books, but as printing became more popular, they had to turn to other book-related trades.
Archaeology students have found a 2,000-year-old refrigerator in Germany, among other things.
Who were the children of the Bolshevik Revolution?
Relatedly—do women have better sex under socialism?
And, of course, here’s a brief history of socialism in the US.
We’ve been anxious about asteroids for over 300 years. In that time, we’ve gotten much better at predicting whether or not they’ll collide with Earth.
And speaking of Nietzsche—who were the philosophers that predicted that evolution would eventually lead to an ultimate form of the mind?
Relatedly, here’s a look at how the human brain expanded over time.
Last words always get all the attention, but what about famous first words?
And speaking of words—the history of reforming the English language has been strange and, ultimately, futile.
Looking back on a time when actors were basically considered vagabonds.
Has summer camp always been more for adults than for children?
In American history…
More than any president before him, President Roosevelt is most responsible for institutionalizing the relationship between the presidency and the press.
A new uncanny theory is emerging, suggesting that America goes through a cycle of reinvention every 80 years (and we’re currently at that mark).
If you’ve watched Jurassic Park, you might think that the hopes for de-extinction began in Hollywood or between the covers of novels, but the dreams of it began much earlier.
We’ve long blamed Julius Caesar for the loss of the Library of Alexandria, but there are other theories of what could have happened.
People have been fascinated by human auras for centuries.
Scholars have been trying to figure out who Beethoven’s secret lover was ever since a love letter revealed the depths of his intense feelings.
In archaeological news…
Archaeologists are unearthing the secrets of ancient Cyprus.
In Southern India, workers restoring a Shiva temple found a pot containing 103 well-preserved gold coins.
Remember the wild 1990s, when a couple of archaeologists decided to try to mummify a person the way the ancient Egyptians did and it got…messy?
You can read more stories like this in Sam Kean’s Dinner with King Tut.
A 5,000-year-old hewn winepress was found at a Canaanite ritual site in Israel.
And 3,000-year-old murals were found in Turkey, proving “a level of artistic planning and ritual significance” that was unknown for the Urartian civilization before.
In the Andes, stone structures only seen from the air are finally being explained as funnels for hunting prey.
Incredibly, this Turkish excavation has found evidence of an ancient earthquake, giving evidence of Anatolia’s seismic past.
And elsewhere in Turkey, 8,000-year-old rock art has been found, offering an extraordinary look into pre-Hittite civilization.
Also, rare 2nd and 3rd-century intaglios were found at a Bremenium Fort, just north of Hadrian’s Wall.
Finally, Viking treasures have been unearthed along Sweden’s major highway.
Fun fact: Urine helped establish modern chemistry.
Napoleon’s 1812 retreat was a disaster in many ways—and new ones are surfacing.
Exploring the concept of peer instinct, an ancient force behind all human culture.
The mystery of Amelia Earhart’s fate might be solved by… coconut crabs.
A 1.5 million-year-old fossilized hand is answering questions about whether or not the ancient man found by paleoanthropologist Mary Leakey used tools.
A century ago, people believed that dinosaurs roamed Venus…and searched for them, only to find a climate change warning instead.
