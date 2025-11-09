Hey everyone,

Hope you’re all having a wonderful weekend. I’ve been doing research into Edythe Eyde and Forrest J Ackerman—if anyone has a favorite biography of Ackerman, I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

There are also a few updates to share around here, and then we’ll jump into this week’s news.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, I published a bonus episode about the Comstock Act earlier this week. I had a lot of fun researching it, and it’s going to come up again in this week’s episode, so it’s worth doing a deep dive into.

I also have some good news for audiobook listeners: The audiobook of Unruly Figures is on sale for November!

In history acting unruly in the news…

