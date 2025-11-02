Unruly History in the News #110
Hello everyone,
I hope you’re all having a lovely weekend and a spooky Halloween. I’m unfortunately on day 10 of a virus that has wiped me out—hopefully it’s not too obvious in my most recent episode. With any luck, I will have kicked it entirely by the time I record this coming week’s bonus episode.
This week, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: The time Arthur Conan Doyle tried to figure out the real identity of Jack the Ripper.
The current government shutdown is about the become the longest in US history.
This is very cool: A new mapping project is helping document threatened architecture across Lebanon.
The remains of a temple and fragments of Medieval armor were just found in Uzbekistan.
A perfect example for why studying history matters: What does Henry VIII’s despotic rule teach us today about stopping—or simply surviving—tyrants?
This month marks 25 years of continuous human presence in outer space. So it’s a good moment to ask: has reaching for the stars changed the course of human history?
And last month apparently marked 200 years of the Erie Canal! Among the canal’s many impacts, one of its biggest was giving New York a huge economic leg up in the early 1800s.
Who were the Indian revolutionaries who tried to overthrow the British Raj…from America?
This is a bit meta: The history of a historian. How has our understanding of Fernand Braudel—and, therefore, his work as a historian—changed since his death in 1985?
A look at the Carrington Event and the man who confirmed solar flares.
In Ancient Rome, an enslaved person with a good education was highly prized.
In Kyrgyzstan, a rare 1,400-year-old sculpture of a woman was just found carved into a boulder that is not natural to the area.
A look at the historical debate over what lies at the center of the earth.
Archaeologists at Oxford have just found a Medieval reading stone linked to the long history of scholarship at the site.
I don’t know how to write this without making it sound like I’m making a bad On the Origin of the Species pun, but: let’s take a look at the origin of Charles Darwin and his interest in science.
We always hear about the Silk Road, but what about the maritime Silk Road?
In the 1880s, Los Angeles decided that the best thing to do with unemployed men was imprison them.
How a society hoping to better the health of Londoners through the elimination of smog and the British government butted heads when deliberately creating smoke and smog was suggested as a way to hide London from the Luftwaffe during WWII.
How has Wales had such an outsized influence on fantasy, music, and film?
In geopolitical history: How do states get recognized?
Not too long ago, we were treated to an entire movie about creating the atomic bomb (Oppenheimer). But here’s a look at the international race to be the first to do it.
A 2,000-year-old skeleton found facedown in Dorset might point to early human sacrifice in Britain.
Greetings Valorie, your posts appear on my feed often, and I thought I ought to drop a comment, to say how interesting I think they are.
I thought you might enjoy one of my articles, pertaining to some strange aspects of Londons history:
https://open.substack.com/pub/jordannuttall/p/questionable-english-architecture?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios