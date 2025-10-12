Unruly History in the News #108
Dissident memoirs, ancient shipping, and teeny tiny technicalities that empowered women
Now, for history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week:The first magazines aimed at working women were a bastion of hope and the “radical notion that women were thinking, independent-minded beings, not mere domestic helpmeets.”
Tomorrow is Indigenous Peoples’ Day! More people are choosing to celebrate this holiday instead of Columbus Day to better celebrate the history of North America and the people who were here before Europeans arrived.
How did Soviet dissident memoirs make it across the Iron Curtain?
And speaking of writing under the Soviet Union—how does the 1977 Czech Writers’ Manifesto apply to today?
This week in 1676: The invention of microbiology!
A look back on the revolutions in Madagascar’s history and a look forward to Gen Z and their future.
Was this 2000-foot, scorpion-shaped mound in Mexico originally a solstice observatory?
Historically, both the Arts and Crafts and the Slow Food movements have prioritized beauty, craft, and quality. Do these movements have anything to teach us about democracy?
In sports history:
Between the 13th and 18th centuries in Colombia, four people were buried wearing death masks. Now, thanks to digital reconstructions, we can see their faces for the first time in centuries.
170 years after a Lakota massacre, these personal belongings from the Rosebud Sioux tribe are being returned after spending decades in the Smithsonian’s collection.
Is it time to reconsider the Sandinista Revolution?
The Dionne siblings were the first (known) quintuplets to survive infancy, and this miraculously happened during the Depression—making them famous. The attention destroyed their childhood.
Speaking of kids: In a nun’s basement, an adoptee discovered a trove of documents that will reshape our understanding of Operation Babylift.
In shipwrecks…
A new expedition in Guadalcanal by Bob Ballard has revealed new WWII shipwrecks.
The discovery of three ancient shipwrecks in the Dor Lagoon is helping archaeologists and historians understand how trade along the Mediterranean recovered after the Late Bronze Age collapse of trade.
You might know Mikhail Bulgakov from his novel The Master and Margarita. But his writing also shows a historian’s lean: “His concern for the fragility of memory and the elusiveness of historical truth runs through his writings like a scarlet thread.”
How did Richard Harding Davis and his dispatches from 19th-century Cuba establish a standard of journalism?
Taking a look at the art of deforestation (it’s not what you think)
How did the Biblical story of Noah become a defense for slavery?
How would these 12 failed Constitutional Amendments have changed the US?
Trump is trying to erase the history of John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry and his fiery abolitionist beliefs.
How did these women in New Jersey manage to legally vote before the passage of the 19th amendment (without getting accused of voter fraud)?
Who is the man behind the legend of Miyamoto Musashi, historical star of the new video game Ghost of Yotei?
Archaeological excavations at Lystra show how the ancient city—once very important to early Christians in Anatolia—was adapted for Turkish and Islamic residents and their cultures.
Uhhh, how did this 2nd century CE Roman gravestone end up in New Orleans?
In history meets science news…
The line between “scientific occultism” and the opposite was a thin one that the Nazis were desperate to tread, strangely echoing the lines between today’s MAHA health movement, outright health scams, and vaccine science.
Yet more in this history of government versus science: The firing of Dr. A.V. Astin over AD-X2.
These scientists are cracking the secrets of the world’s oldest tattoos, news I am HERE FOR.
How did physicists solve the mystery of the Eastern Island statues?
Why is the Nobel Peace Prize so secretive, and what’s up with its peculiar past?
A look back on Cecil Rhodes and his reputation as the biggest threat to peace in southern Africa.
Would you be surprised to hear a document has a fraught history? Here’s the contentious history of the passport.
Making me hungry: 1,300-year-old carbonized bread loaves were just found in Karaman Province, Turkey. Remarkably, on one loaf an image of Jesus Christ and a Greek inscription meaning “With our thanks to Blessed Jesus” can still be read.
