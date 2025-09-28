Unruly History in the News #106
Rare dolls, the Bayeux Tapestry, and the mysterious and misogynistic green sickness
Hey everyone,
Welcome to another history news roundup!
Before we dig in, I have some news: The next season of the Unruly Figures podcast is going to launch on October 7th! I’ve been recording for the last week or so and I’m really excited to share this new season with y’all. I’ve got some surprises up my sleeve. I know last season was really short because I lost my studio space, but I have figured out home recording and I believe things are going to be a lot calmer this season.
If you want to catch up on past seasons of the show, you can do that here.
And now, history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Looking back on the time that the Mafia fought a bicoastal gang war over… artichokes.
A runner-up: Bowling has a long history as a pastime, but it (like many things) was dominated by men into the 20th century. How did women make bowling alleys a place of their own?
An archaeological dig in Saudi Arabia has revealed the oldest (known) human settlement on the Arabian Peninsula.
The history of exorcisms goes beyond the Catholic Church—and the horror that movies love to show.
A 2,200-year-old mask unearthed in Russia’s Taman Peninsula is the first tangible evidence of Greek theatre in this ancient Greek city.
Okay, in technology being SUPER COOL: Japanese archaeologists have reconstructed Jomon period (14,000-300 BCE*) fishing nets using cutting-edge CT scans.
*this is a debated range; some say 10,500 BCE - 900 BCE, or some other combination of those four years.
In Mexico, a mysterious ceremonial complex with intricate rock carvings has just been uncovered.
You might recognize the name Gavrilo Princip from your high school history class, but his actual intentions in assassinating the Archduke Franz Ferdinand are taught less often.
Green sickness: The disease of female virgins, according to one doctor in 18th-century England.
Relatedly… could vulva stones be the feminine equivalent to phallic carvings?
How Pekignese dogs came to be a status symbol of Empire among British upper-class ladies.
Interesting: An example of how companies rebrand themselves after being associated with a despotic regime like the Nazis.
The files on the Kennedy assassination and the MLK Jr. assassination were released this year, but are they going to teach us anything new?
74,000 years ago, a major volcanic eruption disturbed Earth’s climate. Today, archaeologists are using volcanic glass to figure out how humanity survived it.
Sarah Bernhardt was the first female Hamlet to be captured on film; the first screening of that film was 125 years ago this week.
Speaking of French history…this sounds like the groan-worthy punchline to a joke: “How is France moving the Bayeux Tapestry? Very carefully.”
How the Hausa people of northern Nigeria use and honor Islamic calligraphy as an art form.
In jewelry…
A 4,500-year-old gold brooch was just unearthed in Troy. It’s one of only 3 known examples.
A 42,000-year-old shell jewelry shop was just discovered in France!
In Dorset, a 2000-year-old Roman brooch was discovered in a “lucky mistake.”
Incredibly rare: An ancient articulated doll (meaning the joints can be posed) has been found in Torreparedones Archaeological Park.
