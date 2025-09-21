Hey everyone,

Hope you all are having a great weekend. I started a new job this week, and it’s thrown all my rhythm off, but I’m happy to be back here and catching up on history news with everyone.

This week, in history acting unruly…

My favorite of the week: In Auschwitz, there was a women’s orchestra that played both for the Nazis overseeing the camp and for their fellow prisoners, keeping their spirits up. Miraculously, every one of the players survived the camps.

This is pretty cool: An ancient port from the time of Cleopatra’s reign was just found near Taposiris Magna, an oft-overlooked temple about 30 miles west of Alexandria.

Wimpy versus McDonald’s and the mid-twentieth century battle for how British people eat fast food. Photograph outside the Wimpy Bar by John ‘Hoppy’ Hopkins. © Estate of John Hopkins.

The story of the Wages for Housework movement in the US, the UK, and Europe.

Did this land bridge submerged beneath the Aegean once ferry humans from Turkey to Europe?

Speaking of Turkey—a 12,000-year-old statue of a human has been found inside a wall at Göbeklitepe, the UNESCO site often described as the “zero point of history.”

Did you know that Nat Geo had its roots in WWI?

Moving toward a multiculturalism of the undead.

What was the link between miners and monkeys in the American West?

In honor of Robert Redford’s passing, here is a story from the archive about when he rode the Outlaw Trail.

Burial excavations in Saarland, Germany show that Celtic traditions held on long after Roman conquest of the region.

Podcasters and the state cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel.

A Roman hoard of jewelry and coins was just found in Romania.

If you read Fordlandia, you’re familiar with Henry Ford’s failed agricultural experiment in Brazil. But are you familiar with his other attempt in Essex?

“The Skull Room” sounds terrifying, but archaeological finds there are telling us a lot about the cultural and religious practices of people living in Turkey 10,000+ years ago.

A rare carved stone found in Scotland (by a grad student!) might show a face of the elusive Picts, who we know so little about.