Unruly History in the News #104
The origins of universal basic income, the 10-year challenge of moving Viking ships, and Jane Austen at auction
Hey everyone,
Bit of a short round-up this week—maybe September is going to be a quiet month for news. It has certainly been a quiet two weeks so far.
If you haven’t checked it out so far, I posted the first Object Lessons this week! Take a look and drop your ideas for how to adapt a strange historical map for fiction.
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Three 1,000+-year-old Viking vessels just made their treacherous final journey.
Considering events of the past week—America’s 250-year history of political violence.
This ancient DNA from a cave in Turkey reveals early evidence of charcoal therapy and antibiotic resistance, reshaping our understanding of ancient medicine.
Why was there a huge rise in Spiritualism after World War I?
Speaking of WWI, in a way, the battle in Verdun is still ongoing.
Africa’s oldest mummy is an infant—and he’s nearly 1,000 years older than Egypt’s earliest mummies.
In British Isles history…
This is interesting: Four historians on Elizabeth I, and whether her gender mattered to her reign.
Who was King Æthelstan? If his own reign was remembered as “illustrious,” why have modern historians forgotten him?
Remembering when Frederick Douglass went on tour through Britain and Ireland in 1845.
How did Victorian science handle platypuses (not, it deserves to be noted, platypi)?
The waste from these grand feasts 3,000 years ago created bone heaps so large they became part of the British landscape: middens.
A handwritten copy of Emma and a letter written by Jane Austen are going up for auction at Sotheby’s in October.
Sewer projects led to the discovery of a rare Hellenistic burial tomb in Manduria.
Thinking about the lost art of thinking historically.
Is there a link between early 20th-century cave exploration and nationalism?
A new biography looks at how the image and reputation of George Washington’s mother—who raised him nearly on her own—shifted over the course of the 19th century.
When Friedrich Engels predicted modern gentrification 150 years ago.
The past, present, and future are both human and machine.
You might have heard calls for a universal income or seen the experiments with it in cities around the US, but the idea isn’t new.
More proof that ancient societies weren’t always divided along gender lines: Bronze Age burials in Latvia reveal that women were hunters too.
First Lady Jackie Kennedy stepped in to save this ancient Egyptian landmark from destruction by a new dam on the Nile.
A 2,300-year-old hoard of silver coins linked to Alexander the Great was just found in a vase buried in the United Arab Emirates.
50 Neolithic structures in Turkey were just uncovered… and they are marked by mysterious t-shaped pillars.
Why did European intelligence agencies help Mossad with its “Wrath of God” campaign, even as they blundered through it?
TW animal cruelty—the skull of a brown bear tells a story of brutality and abuse that it suffered before dying in an amphitheatre in Viminacium.
What if money expired? (Is that just what cryptocurrency is?)
This Byzantine shipwreck transformed the whole field of underwater archaeology.
