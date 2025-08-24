Hey folks,

We’ve got a short one this week as I’m on a bit of a time crunch. But I tried to pick the top story of the week from every source, so there are still some really fascinating stories in here—I hope you find something you like.

Earlier this week, I published 3 book reviews that all touched on Christianity in some way. From advice from sixteenth-century nuns to traveling the world’s churches to a memoir of a harrowing time in a convent, there is something for everyone in these books.

Now, in history acting unruly in the news…