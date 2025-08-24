Unruly History in the News #102
Top of the Pile Edition
Hey folks,
We’ve got a short one this week as I’m on a bit of a time crunch. But I tried to pick the top story of the week from every source, so there are still some really fascinating stories in here—I hope you find something you like.
Earlier this week, I published 3 book reviews that all touched on Christianity in some way. From advice from sixteenth-century nuns to traveling the world’s churches to a memoir of a harrowing time in a convent, there is something for everyone in these books.
Now, in history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: In the late nineteenth century, late July through early September was known as the silly season, when jobs were slow and sea serpents were rampant. Sightings of the Loch Ness Monster and her family were reported with a knowing wink because news was slow, and honestly, I want to bring back this version of life.
Was the game Civilization your first introduction to history? The games may not get facts right, but they sure do get kids interested in the subject.
The origin of those chemtrails in the sky conspiracies might surprise you.
In a find that has stunned archaeologists, a 3,500-year-old dagger was found in Germany’s heartland, linking us “to the craftsmanship, rituals, and daily life of Europe’s Bronze Age societies.”
Okinawan hand tattoos are a sacred practice that was banned after Japan annexed the independent Ryukyu Kingdom in 1879. A new generation is bringing them back.
Men might have thrown tea into Boston Harbor to protest British taxes, but these 51 women organized a real boycott of British goods at the start of the US Revolution.
Yikes: When yoga was fascist.
The mystique of young Thomas Chatterton, mascot of the Romantics.
