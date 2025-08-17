Unruly History in the News #101
Giveaway winners, Roman fashion strikes again, and an obligatory reference to Taylor Swift
Hi friends,
It has been quite a week over here in Unruly Figures land. I launched a whole new section of the ‘stack, called Künstlerroman! It is going to be a series dedicated entirely to the craft of writing historical fiction, and the first post is up now:
I’m really excited to share this journey with y’all!
Also, if you commented on last week's post for a chance to win a paid subscription to Unruly Figures, winners have been notified and gifted their subscriptions!
Now, onto history acting unruly in the news…
My favorite of the week: Aspergillus flavus: The mummy’s curse…or cure? God, I love when urban legends or superstitions end up being scientifically proven. This time around, the “pharaoh’s curse”—mysterious deaths befalling several archaeologists who opened tombs of pharaohs—has been identified as Aspergillus flavus infections. The mold can lie dormant for centuries, then releases toxic spores when the tombs are opened, leading to death down the line. Now, big surprise, Aspergillus flavus is being used to treat cancer!
If we can’t draw a straight line between now and the future, how do we think about where we’re going? In a recent speech, philosopher Slavoj Žižek suggested “a quantum theory of history” that shows us how open the future really is.
In the Moon Glade in Arkhyz, incredible ceramic amulets depicting the Gorgon Medusa have been discovered.
I’m pretty sure I’m legally obligated to mention Taylor Swift and her new album: So, who were the original showgirls?
A wildfire in Israel has uncovered the lost Biblical village of Bethsaida.
This lock of braided human hair is changing what we thought we knew about ancient Inca society—especially the education levels of regular people.
This might be the story reaching the furthest back that I’ve talked about here: A 70,000-year-old (no, I didn’t mess up the comma) workshop has been discovered in Poland! This new archaeological site “reveals that Neanderthals not only hunted large animals such as mammoths, rhinos, and horses, but also skillfully maintained and repaired the tools they used for butchering.”
Speaking of workshops: In Vietnam, a 3,500-year-old opal workshop has been discovered. The same site also yielded a pair of lithophones (stone xylophones).
Although Africa is known as the cradle of humanity, the continent’s archaeological record is spotty at best. An archaeologist explains why.
Speaking of the cradle of humanity: How scholars are looking past murky history to try to figure out how language evolved.
When we say bucket hats go back, we mean like… way back. This rare Roman soldier’s sun hat looks similar to the hats everyone was wearing in like 2001. (Or, you know, every generation’s gardening hats.) Unfortunately, this one is made of wool, so I’m imagining… heat stroke.
Nutmeg originated in the Maluku Islands (Indonesia). How did it get to Barbados, leading the island to be called “Nutmeg Island”?
Tell me about cowboy diplomacy and how it impacted the Spanish-American War.
This is pretty cool: The first-ever verified artifacts from Japanese Emperor Nintoku’s 5th-century tomb were just revealed. This is rewriting Japan’s ancient Kofun period.
Want to rewrite more of the Japanese history you thought you knew? Listen to my episode on Yasuke, the first Black samurai:
I missed the moment in 2018 when Swaziland was renamed Eswatini. Now the country is the last absolute monarchy left in Africa.
Related: Just as we’ve had to adapt in the Information Age, so have autocrats. Now, instead of repression through fear, autocrats have adapted to new informational tools to subdue populations.
And speaking of Africa—why have colonial borders remained in Africa?
Speaking of ruling, this little-known 1973 law is what allowed DC to govern itself—with Congressional oversight.
Did Thomas Paine invent the American Revolution? How writing became a guide to fighting dictatorship.
What happened to London’s “Little America”—and the first-ever purpose-built embassy?
Well, this is cool! It’s been 50 years since Benoit Mandelbrot published a math paper that created a whole new type of art: the fractal.
Ernest Hemingway is often associated with France and the Caribbean, but it was a trip to Pamplona in Spain that inspired The Sun Also Rises. 100 years post-publication, this writer went back to see how the running of the bulls festival has changed since Hemingway immortalized it.
Speaking of Spain: How did Spain emerge from fascism under Franco to become one of Europe’s top destinations?
And speaking of literary inspiration: How the stories of Mocha Dick, printed in The Knickerbocker, influenced Herman Melville’s own white whale.
In Australia, 8,500-year-old finger flutings are sparking interest in the archaeology of human gestures.
The true story behind the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
Speaking of WWII—why are WWII treasure hunters obsessed with this rugged Greek island?
Interested in learning about more WWII espionage? Listen to my episode covering Noor Inayat Khan, a literal princess-turned-spy for the British government.
Held in storage since it was excavated from the Ani Ruins over 130 years ago, this stone relief depicting Jesus Christ is currently on display for the first time.
31 previously unknown shipwrecks were just discovered in Lake Constance (Bodensee) in Germany/Austria/Switzerland. The finds include a rare sailing ship. These are sure to occupy marine archaeologists for years to come.
The AIDS epidemic gave us modern sex ed. No wonder it’s often so regressive.
I leave you with a historical philosophy question: If the universe began superhot and then cooled as it expanded, did life begin when the universe became “room temperature”?
