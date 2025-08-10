Unruly History in the News #100
100 roundups!? Time for a giveaway! 🥳🎉 Plus, Cher's vocoder, the intersection at Science and Dance, and a really beautiful gold necklace
LOTS to talk about today, starting with this being the 100th news roundup I’ve put together! I’ve had so much fun making things, and a lot of you have left wonderful comments about how much you enjoy getting them in your inbox.
Even if you don’t enter to win today, thank you so much for reading and sharing these posts. So many of y’all have been reading since I launched in September 2021, and it means the world to me.
Favorite of the week: I had never heard of tavolette until now! These little paintings of Christ’s crucifixion were held in front of criminals sentenced to death to help them more easily ascend to Heaven. Their bearers, called comforters, were part of a religious order sent out to comfort the condemned in their dying days. So fascinating.
Runner up: Cher’s vocoder is the sound of Y2K—and camp. But did you know it has a military history?
Y’all know I love a pirate story, so of course I was obsessed when I found out that one of the ships recovered off the coast of North Carolina might just be the famous La Fortuna.
How did science and dance intersect in the long 19th century? This is so fascinating, and it makes me want to read the book this essay is pulled from!
As a follow-up to last week’s stories about the Maya still living in Central America, here’s a look at how their languages are finally being digitized and preserved.
Speaking of Central America and the Caribbean: 6,000-year-old mysterious underwater ruins remain unexplored off the coast of Cuba. Is it a forgotten city older than the Pyramids? Or just a weird coincidence of geological formations? And why is no one exploring them, despite the archaeological community’s awareness of them since 2001?
Speaking of the pyramids at Giza: What was medical cannibalism? And why did doctors think eating mummies was the height of good health advice in 15th-century Europe? (This is not a story to consume within an hour of eating. Sorry for the horrendous pun. It was intentional, and it’ll happen again.)
As the years 1914 to 1918 pass out of living memory, here’s a look at how historians are reframing World War I.
How did the segregation of Mexican-American students end? Surprisingly, international relations during WWII played a big part.
Three 16th-century kings died in the same battle. So did a swashbuckling mercenary.
Who were the young mothers of New France? And how were they picked and trained to be matriarchs over a colony?
A rare hoard of 13th-century coins was just discovered in Berlin.
Is your Roman Empire debating why Rome collapsed? Well, good news: Historians are suggesting a brand new factor that might have contributed.
We keep searching for alien life—what does that search tell us about ourselves?
La Brea might be the most famous of the tar pits, but they date back to Antiquity. And they’re a treasure trove of years gone by.
Bruce Lee is often regarded as an icon of mid-20th-century Hollywood. But after his sudden death, it was the legacy of his sexuality and sex life that took center stage.
The confederate flag was never the official flag of the confederacy, but it sure remains an enduring (and semi-official) symbol of racism.
What is this 3,000-year-old British-style sickle doing in the Seine Valley in France? This find is “exceptionally rare on the European mainland,” and speaks to a robust system of trade networks and/or immigration that we haven’t quite uncovered yet.
When Luddites raged against the machine. (Cue: “Killing in the Name”)
Let’s talk about Cyrus, the destroyer of Babylon.
Can’t believe I’ve just discoveredand !! Loved this piece from them about Dinner with King Tut and how archaeology meets sweat to uncover truths about the past.
Also, don’t miss my book review from this past week!
Relevant, considering how big media is ignoring the famine in Gaza: How did the Holocaust happen in plain view? How is it possible that some people still deny it?
Sometimes you set out to make your life better and accidentally become an ally to an entire gender, like William Merritt Chase did.
Who was the heiress Dorothy Arnold? And why is her missing persons case—the oldest in New York—still unsolved?
What’s in a Pope’s name? Would another pontiff smell just as sweet? This is falling apart.
Looking back at the legislation that allowed colonists to create the first class of enslaved people in the US.
A gorgeous gold necklace was just unearthed in Poland. Archaeologists currently think it’s of Goth origin.
In stories so dark you might want to skip them:
The remains of seven infants were just found in Anatolia. The “Lost Children’s Circle” has been standing for at least 3,000 years and must have some kind of ritual significance.
5 months after the bombing of Nagasaki, US soldiers played a game of football on the ashes of the city. This is… woof.
Do these inscriptions in an Egyptian turquoise mine from 1800 BCE mention the Moses, the Biblical prophet? Or just another wise guy named Moses?
Islamic ethics and the wine tax: How did the Hafsid caliph balance religious doctrine with the lucrative trade of wine in and out of Tunis?
Let’s end on a fun note: The joys of etymological detective work.
