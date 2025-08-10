Hey everyone,

LOTS to talk about today, starting with this being the 100th news roundup I’ve put together! I’ve had so much fun making things, and a lot of you have left wonderful comments about how much you enjoy getting them in your inbox.

🎉 GIVEAWAY TIME! 🎉

To thank y’all for reading, I’m giving away 3 complimentary paid subscriptions! Just leave a comment below by Friday, August 15 to enter.

PLUS: The first reader who upgrades to an annual paid subscription this week will win a free signed copy of my book, Unruly Figures. 💥 I’ll also include some surprise merch in the package.

Let’s gooo!

Even if you don’t enter to win today, thank you so much for reading and sharing these posts. So many of y’all have been reading since I launched in September 2021, and it means the world to me.

In other news, if you’re interested in the Unruly Figures audiobook, it is half off today through this link only! I think you have to order by 11:59 pm Eastern (August 10th), but I’m not 100% certain of that. If you do order, enjoy!

Okay, now on to history acting unruly in the news…

