I was not raised in a very religious household. My parents vaguely believed in God or some sort of spiritual world, but we didn’t attend any services with any regularity. As I’ve gotten older, I felt occasional bursts of religious curiosity, the same sort of curiosity I feel about sorority rush, really. (Obviously, I devoured this post about Bama Rush by

!) It’s not something I grew up with—rush or church—so it feels like a completely foreign world to me. A world I’m happy to learn about, but not keen to experience.

When these bouts of curiosity hit, I always turn to books, and when this summer’s bout hit, I did the same. Three books came across my desk, and I noticed a really nice, refreshing change: The people writing them were my age. That’s never happened before! I always felt like I was having to learn religion from older people, who would tell me they “got” my experiences, but couldn’t actually relate to the world my generation grew up in. I was excited to see Christianity specifically told from a Millennial perspective.

So, if you ever get curious about Christianity and want to know how Millennials are writing about it, these books are for you:

⛪ Twelve Churches by Reverend Fergus Butler-Gaille

First of all, can we talk about that cover? IT’S SO GOOD. Gorgeous. I know everyone says that you’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but I just had a conversation with a book cover designer who pointed out that that is literally the point of the cover. You are supposed to be able to guess what a book is about by the cover. That’s the goal. SO—this cover. I’m obsessed. The gold foil, the stark sketch, the ghostly parishioners? priests? that suggest a long history of church attendance! I love it.

Second of all, I love the premise of this book. Rev. Butler-Gaille takes us through twelve churches that have historical and religious significance spanning the last 2,000+ years. In each one, he talks about why that site matters. It reminds me almost of historian Howard Zinn; Butler-Gaille is turning religious history not quite on its head but definitely offering us another lens. It’s a people’s history of Christianity, really. Popes and schisms are mentioned, certainly, but this is about the people who attend church and the places they do it in.

Butler-Gaille has an eminently readable voice. It was so easy to get swept along in the tale of each site he takes us to. Reading this felt like when your really smart friend explains their job to you and it finally clicks. This is especially great here because I think part of what makes faith really fascinating to some people and really off-putting to others is that it has a sort of elevated language to it. There’s a lot to Christianity that is not easy to grasp if you didn’t grow up around it and/or take extensive Sunday school lessons. Butler-Gaille humanizes some of that, bringing it into a much more understanding thread.

He also doesn’t shy away from the violent history of Christianity, which was a relief to me. When he writes about the Templo de Las Américas, in the Dominican Republic, the first church erected by Christopher Columbus and his settlers in the 15th century, he uses that to talk about the cultural clashes of spreading Christianity to this hemisphere. I think it’s laudable that he acknowledges that history without pretending that violence was acceptable.

If you liked Jay Hulme’s The Backwater Sermons, I think you’re going to like this book.

Twelve Churches is out September 9, 2025.

🕊️ Convent Wisdom by Ana Garriga and Carmen Urbita

If we’re still talking about covers, this one had me in stitches when I first saw it. I own that phone. I relate to this nun, trying to look cute and pray and just like…get through the day. The subtitle of this book, “How Sixteenth Century Nuns Could Save Your Twenty-First Century Life” had me so curious. Was it going to be self-help? Just chunks of advice slapped on the page?

Authors and podcaster Ana Garriga and Carmen Urbita are the hosts of Las Hijas de Felipe, one of the most popular podcasts in the Spanish-speaking world. They both got PhDs in Hispanic Studies at Brown University, where they met and became friends. They both studied the writing of nuns and became obsessed with these powerful women in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries.

This is all relevant, I swear, because this book is half advice from nuns about modern life and half memoir of their time at Brown and their friendship. They thread these together so well—I barely noticed as we wove in and out of them, exploring the nuns they had studied and how they impacted the life they lived in Rhode Island. Their voices blend really well—I never felt like I could tell that one author wrote one section and the other wrote another.

Through Garriga and Urbita, the nuns advise on money troubles, extreme fandoms like Swifties and Beliebers, getting obsessed with watching recipe TikTok videos but not cooking, Girl Math, and lesbianism. As the authors say a few times throughout: “No matter what you’re going through, a legendary nun has been there before—and she’ll know what to do.”

I had so much fun reading this—and gained a few new nuns to look up for the podcast. I think this is an especially good book for anyone going through a major life change—graduation, starting school, a big promotion, marriage, divorce, parenthood. Because each chapter is on a different topic, it’s easy to read across multiple sittings, which I think is great for busy people. I do think it’s geared more toward women, but there’s something for everyone in here.

Convent Wisdom is out November 4, 2025.

Cloistered by Catherine Coldstream

After reading about sixteenth-century nuns, I got curious about modern nuns and checked Cloistered out of the library. There’s a long literary history of nuns writing memoirs about their calling and time serving God—which seems somewhat out of step with teachings about humility, but I digress. It’s great for people like me who are endlessly curious about the lives of anchorites and other religiously enclosed people.

This memoir is sort of the opposite of the first two recommendations in that it’s very nearly a thriller. Coldstream grew up somewhat like me, agnostic but not super religious. She attends church but mostly to sing in the choir, not to pay attention to the teachings. Her journey with religion begins after her father passes away, when, in the depths of her grief, she seeks out the comfort of faith. In what quickly starts to sound like a spiralling obsession, she joins a monastery of Carmelite nuns just a year later, going from agnostic to silent contemplative nun in the span of a few years. (I feel like that… shouldn’t be allowed?)

Maybe it was because I had read the summary, or maybe I really could see the cracks in the foundation early in, but I knew by the end of chapter one that her journey was going to go so so wrong. I’m not sure if it’s a product of Coldstream looking back on her conversion, but I never got the picture that she actually believed everything she was being taught so much as she really wanted to believe it. She was attracted to the idea of a relationship with God, but did she actually have one? Unclear. I’m not saying this as a criticism; it’s an interesting tension in the book, an early sign that things are not what they seem.

What starts as religious hope quickly devolves into a cult of personality, power, and abuse. ‘Toughness’ is valued to a point of severity, denying the women in seclusion any sort of comfort or help adjusting to their circumstances. I wasn’t surprised by any of what I was reading, unfortunately—it’s hard to escape the stories of religious leaders abusing their followers that crop up like clockwork. What I really enjoyed was Coldstream’s perspective on both abuse and reform.

This is a great book for anyone curious about monasteries, religious reform in the modern age, and memoirs about recovering from religious trauma. It’s a fascinating read.

I’m hoping to make this into a series, so if you have any suggested reading for Judaism, Islam, or another religion, please drop the title in the comments!

