It’s March, which means it is Women’s History Month. I’ve never done much for this awareness month here—I’ve put together roundups for Black History Month and Pride Month, but never Women’s History. So, I decided to fix that today with a little resource guide. There are way too many women in the podcast to do a roundup of them—it would just be most episodes of the podcast—so, instead, I put together some of my favorite books and resources for learning about women’s history.

Women of Pre-History

Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution Cat Bohannon overturns hundreds of years of evolutionary history by simply centering women and the people who give birth. You know, the ones in whose wombs transformation at the genetic level actually occurs. This sweeping revision of mammalian development will make you reconsider everything you think you know about the story of evolution.

Lady Sapiens: Breaking Stereotypes About Prehistoric Women Synthesizing material from fields like archaeology, genetics, and anthropology, this book challenges the passive stereotype cast on prehistoric women. Showing that the hunter-gatherer narrative is a false dichotomy, this book provides proof that anyone could be artists, hunters, shamans, and anything else—not just men. Bookshop | B&N | Waterstones | Goodreads

Ancient Women

Diotíma Named for the sage who taught Socrates the “philosophy of love” in Plato’s Symposium, versions of this database have been around since 1995. This is “a resource for information on women, gender, sex, sexualities, race, ethnicity, class, status, masculinity, enslavement, disability, and the intersections among them in the ancient Mediterranean world.” This is a truly incredible resource, including bibliographies, translations, teacher resources, and more.

Duke’s Papyrus Archive Digitizing nearly 1400 papyri from ancient Egypt, this guide covers more than just women’s history. They are sorted by language and by subject, including a section on women and children. This section includes texts about women and texts written by women and/or to women.

Medieval Women’s History

Epistolae This open online database from Dr. Joan Ferrante from Columbia University brings together over 2,000 letters written by women and to women from the 4th to the 13th centuries CE. The letters are presented in both Latin and English, if you’re looking to brush up on your Latin.

Femina: A New History of the Middle Ages Through the Women Written Out of It Long thought of as a period of history that was uniformly terrible for all women across the board, this book by Janina Ramirez is an important reframing of women in the Middle Ages. From uncovering erased queens to the early beginnings of Christianity, Ramirez finds stories of influential women to show how important women have always been to our shared history.

Feminae This open online database from U of Iowa brings together and updates published resources about Medieval women. The lists have been being collected since the 1990s, so it is extremely comprehensive. They also index and surface a monthly translation of a Medieval document that is important to Medieval gender studies.

Global Medieval Sourcebook This digital repository of Medieval texts was put together by Stanford University. It isn’t solely about women, but they do organize texts into collections and even occasionally call out certain texts as resources for learning about Medieval misogyny. This one is also not limited to Europe, which is wonderful.

Renaissance Women

How To Be a Renaissance Woman: The Untold History of Beauty and Female Creativity Dr. Jill Burke (U of Edinburgh) explores the history of beauty and cosmetics—and how Renaissance women used them as a source of creativity, community, and resistance.

Renaissance Spell: Renaissance Women A significant part of the Renaissance Spell website is dedicated to the daily lives of Renaissance women. It is heavily focused on Italy, with a little bit of play for France, but is a good starting point for day-to-day life for women.

Women in the Renaissance This research guide from Syracuse University brings together a number of established and developing resources for gender and sexuality in the Renaissance.

Early Modern Women’s History

Early Modern Female Book Ownership This project documents books that were owned—and often annotated—by women from 1500-1800, giving us insight on how women thought privately of themselves.

Early Modern Women: An Interdisciplinary Journal This is the only journal that is dedicated to the interdisciplinary study of Late Medieval and Early Modern women. They accept articles from folks of all fields, which makes this particularly fascinating. A lot of articles are behind paywalls, but not all of them.

Professor Pavlac’s Women’s History Resource Site is, well, what it says on the tin: A resource site for women’s history. Organized by biographies of important women from different eras, she covers more than just Early Modern women, though there are more of these biographies than any other.

A Vindication of the Rights of Woman Mary Wollstonecraft’s tract is a foundational feminist text advocating for women’s education and equal rights. In it, she critiques the societal norms that kept women home and argues that women deserve to be treated as rational beings with the same opportunities to contribute to society as men.

Women Writers Online Collected by Northeastern University, this is a repository for rare texts written and published by women 1526 and 1850. It provides an “unparalleled view of women’s literate culture” during this era.

Modern African Women’s History

Female Monarchs and Merchant Queens in Africa This “African-centered monograph [reveals]… systems of female power and leadership in African cultures.” It breaks from Western perspective and tradition to highlight the importance of African primary sources and world views.

Open Access Collections on Africa This comprehensive database from Boston University lists dozens of Africana collections that are open and available online. Currently, the collection only covers about 20 of the 54 recognized sovereign states in Africa, but new work is being published all the time. It is also not limited to women, but I think it’s too comprehensive to be ignored.

Women in African History Like the Open Access Collection from BU above, this University of Kansas comprehensive resource guide focuses on African history. But this time, it does specialize in women.

Modern Asian Women’s History

Asian Journal of Women’s Studies Several articles in this academic journal are open access, meaning anyone can read them anywhere. The journal is dedicated to publishing feminist scholarship and giving a voice to Asian feminist activism.

Visualizing Beauty: Gender and Ideology in Modern East Asia These 8 essays examine the “intersection between feminine ideals and changing socio-political circumstances” (such as the “Traditional Woman” and “New Woman” stereotypes) in China, Japan, and Korea during the early 20th century.

Modern Central American Women’s History

A Kick in the Belly: Women, Slavery and Resistance This book is an act of historical reclamation. In it, activist and historian Stella Dadzie “recovers the lives of women who played a vital role in developing a culture of slave resistance across the Caribbean.”

Latin American Feminism From the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy comes this history and resource guide to the development of Latin American feminist thought, especially as a response to colonialism and neoliberalism.

Women Through Women’s Eyes: Latin American Women in Nineteenth-Century Travel Accounts Available for free through Archive.org, this book collects the travelogues of several European women who traveled to Central and South America. Though told from a European perspective, this is a fascinating look at women that we don’t usually get through the travelogues written by men.

Modern European Women’s History

A History of Their Own: Women in Europe, vol 2 This second installment in the 2-volume set focuses on women in Europe from the 15th century into the mid-late 20th century. A classic of the field, this one is a little out of date but still a really accessible foundational text. Amazon | Bookshop | Goodreads

Europeana A collection of featured stories to learn about notable women throughout European history and their work. They also have teaching resources for anyone interested in that.

I Who Have Never Known Men / Moi qui n’ai pas connu les hommes This groundbreaking 1995 speculative fiction novel was first published in France before being translated into English. It follows a narrator in a post-apocalyptic world who has—you might have guessed it—never met a man.

Women and Yugoslav Partisans: A History of World War II Resistance Historian Jelena Batinić looks at women’s participation in the largest resistance effort of WWII, how women’s gender roles changed post-war, and the endurance of memory in the decades after.

Modern South American Women’s History

Digital Archive of Latin American and Caribbean Ephemera This digital archive from Princeton University covers Central and South America, but the lion’s share of the materials are from Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. To find specifically information on women, you’ll have to search by gender and sexuality.

Putafeminista This pioneering manifesto from Brazil explores the centrality of sex workers to the feminist struggle. By responding to a lot of the major work on feminism of the 20th century, it triggered a wave of discourse when it was first published in 2018.

Modern US American Women’s History

