It’s been a while since I’ve written an Object Lesson, so here’s a friendly reminder about what’s going on here: I began writing the Künstlerroman section to talk about developing historical fiction stories. These Object Lesson essays are meant to be explorations of how a historical object can influence a story.

Over the holidays, I began to write a story with the Verona Astrolabe at its center. I’ve been obsessed with this artifact since I first read about it while doing my weekly history roundup (all the way back in 2024, for roundup #52!). Astrolabes are basically ancient pocket computers: Devices that can calculate time, distance, plot the position of the stars, predict sunrise and sunset times, and so much more. Each one is incredible—and was incredibly valuable—for just that reason.

They were created in the Islamic world in roughly 200 CE, then spread west along the Mediterranean throughout the Medieval Era (500-1500 CE, more or less). They fell out of use as the sextant rose in popularity in the 16th and 17th centuries, but until then, they were expensive and useful items relied upon by travelers, political leaders, and scholars.

When it comes to writing historical fiction, this alone is pretty useful, right? As long as your character(s) know how to use it, they can easily travel, tell the future, and find a hidden treasure. (If this isn’t already the plot of one of the Indiana Jones movies, give it a few years.)

All that is great. But the Verona Astrolabe is special. It’s incredibly rare, not just because these tools were delicate and tended to get lost, but because it shows evidence of adaptation over time. This astrolabe was initially made for Arabic-speakers and readers around Toledo, Spain, which was a unique center for religious tolerance and scholarly exchange in the Late Medieval Era. Jews, Christians, and Muslims shared the city and coexisted peacefully alongside each other (most of the time; there are exceptions, of course).

Later in its life, someone translated the writing on the astrolabe from Arabic into Hebrew, implying that the astrolabe moved out of the communities of al-Andalus (Muslim-ruled Spain) into Jewish communities that didn’t speak or read Arabic (so, not Sephardic communities). Those translations were made in the 11th or 12th centuries, and then more translations, this time into Western numerals, were made later for someone who didn’t speak or read Hebrew or Arabic. By this point, the astrolabe had probably arrived in Verona, where Dr. Gigante found it in a museum’s recent acquisitions documentation.

All of that detail is why I wanted to highlight it as an Object Lesson. It’s not just that the astrolabe is cool and useful, of course, but the journey it represents, the collaboration. It is a significant artifact representing Toledo, this haven of religious tolerance, however brief that moment was. There’s a story here, clearly! But we may never know the full details. Imagining them is what historical fiction is great at.

To use this astrolabe to write some historical fiction, we can start by imagining the answers to these questions:

Who originally made it and why? Was it a gift, or did someone wealthy order it?

After that, who used it? The maker? Did a friend or family member inherit it? Did they think of the maker fondly every time they looked at it, or were they bad at using it, leading them to resent the maker?

When did it change hands and why? Did it leave Toledo before the 1492 expulsion of non-Christians from Spain? Who took it, and why?

What was it used for? Did someone rely on it to travel safely on a long journey? Did they use it to tell fortunes in secret? Did a scholar rely on it for calculations?

How did it help or hurt people—even the ones who didn’t use it? Did it make someone long for an escape or hate what the stars suggested for them? Did it lead a family home or a loved one away?

Can the astrolabe hold the answer to a question, the answer someone has been searching for all along?

Did the people who wrote the Hebrew and Western numeral inscriptions know the original Arabic creator? Were they friends, rivals, enemies? Was it a single family, journeying from Toledo to Verona over generations?

Obviously, there are more questions we could ask of it—more specific ones, follow-ups, etc. For example, we could ask if the tool is magic and explore a historical fantasy thread. Or we could ask if it’s part of a larger conspiracy and become the next Dan Brown. Whatever your genre is, answering those questions can help you build the foundations of a story.

In the story I’ve been working on, my characters steal this astrolabe to gain admittance to a secret society. Their journey to get from where they stole it from to the secret society is long, and on the way, they realize the tool is more useful than the people they’d give it to. At some point, they scratch in the Hebrew markings to make it easier for them all to use equally and form their own team.

To be clear: You can do this with any historical artifact. I think this one is particularly fascinating because it highlights a moment in time outside the norm of Medieval European society as we think of it, but you can do the same exercise with shoes, a hairpin, or a map.

If you’re up for it, imagine the answers to some of those questions in the comments below.

