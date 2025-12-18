Last Minute Gifts for History Lovers
If you procrastinated, this is for you
Well, friends. The time has come: Last-minute shopping.
If this were a commercial, right here we’d have a montage of stampedes, screaming, and the checkout ding. You know the one. It would be nightmarish. But it doesn’t have to be.
We’re well into Hannukkah, and Christmas is in one week, so if you are still looking for gifts for history lovers, I’ve rounded up some digital gifts you can get that will at least make it look like you didn’t wait until the last minute:
Get your friend a history by mail letter subscription that sends real historical documents right to their door every month. Put the receipt under the tree.
There’s also the more specific sports history by mail!
You could get a holiday history mail subscription for them, and they’ll learn all about the history of different holidays on the day of!
For folks who love something spooky, you can try the urban legends by mail subscription.
There’s the National Parks history by mail subscription as well, which is great for any outdoorsy family and friends.
And, finally, this fascinating recipes by mail subscription, which includes meals from historical figures like George Washington, Emily Dickinson, and Rosa Parks.
Why try to rush shipping or go into the store when ebooks and audiobooks are a great option (and less expensive)?
This new memoir, Family of Spies, is such a runaway hit that it’s backordered everywhere. It reveals the hidden story of German spies at Pearl Harbor, told by a descendant who had no idea this was her family history until called up one day by a screenwriter. Buy: Kindle, Nook, Apple Books, and other devices.
Adam Morgan’s A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls was one of my favorite biographies of the year. This will appeal to anyone who loves the Beat Generation, women writers, and people who rebelled against mid-20th century conservatism like McCarthyism, the Comstock Laws, etc. Buy: Kindle, Nook, Apple Books, and other devices.
For big picture thinkers, The Dawn of Everything challenges everything we know about human history and social evolution. It’s animated by curiosity and compassion for our earliest ancestors. Buy: Kindle, Nook, Apple Books, and other devices.
If atmospheric historical fiction is more your loved ones’ speed, Xenobe Purvis’s The Hounding was the hit of the year. It follows sisters on an 18th-century English farm who become targets of superstition and accusations of witchcraft. Buy: Kindle, Nook, Apple Books, and other devices.
For someone who loves the Boston Tea Party, this tea tasting workshop would be fun! You’ll book for January and give them the receipt.
For someone interested in family history or personal history, this personalized map-making class would be great—dates are available in February.
I love this Masterclass from Margaret Atwood—it includes a lesson on research and historical accuracy. Perfect for the aspiring historical fiction writer.
Alternately, Dan Brown offers a similar Masterclass focused on thrillers! As you’d expect, given Dan Brown’s ouevre, there are two lessons on historical research.
If they’re more interested in film, this incredible Masterclass from Ken Burns about documentary film making is right up their alley.
Of course, you can get anyone a digital subscription to Unruly Figures! They’ll get access to bonus episodes and behind the scenes content when you subscribe.
For the aspiring archivist or researcher, another language is usually a good tool to have in your back pocket! So gift them a Rosetta Stone subscription to help prep for research work.
They’d probably also love an AirBnB gift card to make their stay near the archive more comfortable!
If AirBnB isn’t their jam, Hotels.com and Marriot Bonvoy also offer gift cards.
You could also go with airfare sponsporship with Southwest or Delta gift cards.
All you need is a printer and scissors to gift someone this Victorian puzzle purse.
If you don’t like that design, here’s another puzzle purse that’s even cuter.
Have tea and a history discussion with this 24-week history tea time kit.
This was designed for homeschoolers by a random person, not an educator, so please check the factual accuracy of it, but I do like the idea of "The Traveler’s Guide to the Middle Ages”!
The extremely popular kid’s Ancient Egypt Activity pack from my first post is also a digital download!
You can also make these famous artist printable flashcards that show an artist and their most famous work.
This one had me cackling: Turn your loved ones’ beloved pet into an ancient Roman soldier with this custom pet portrait. Ready in 6 hours, just print and frame!
Not into Rome? You have options: Renaissance queen, or mid-century hippie, or even a family of Vikings. Incredible, really. 10/10.
For a kiddo who wants to be an explorer, these UNESCO World Heritage letters will be a delight.
Good luck and happy holidays!
