Unruly Figures

Unruly Figures

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4d

Super practical roundup for those of us running behind schedule. The urban legends by mail subscription is clever becuase it taps into the whole niche interest crossover between folklore studies and casual history buffs. I've gifted subscriptions like that befor and they always get more engagement than a one-off book, since ppl forget about them and then get a nice surprise each month. The Victorian puzzle purse printable is a fun touch too, especially if someone wants that handmade vibe without actual craft skills.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Morgan's avatar
Adam Morgan
4d

Thank you for the bonus rec, Valorie!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Valorie Castellanos Clark
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Valorie Clark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture