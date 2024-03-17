Hi folks!

I’m still at my writing residency so no news roundup this week, but I wanted to be sure to invite you to my virtual book reading this Saturday with

from

!

Join us for an unforgettable hour of lively conversation on Zoom as I dive into my debut book, Unruly Figures: Twenty Tales of Rebels, Rulebreakers, and Revolutionaries. I will be joined by the wonderful Elizabeth Held, writer behind the incredible

. It will be an engaging and insightful discussion that's not to be missed.

Stick around for the Q&A session where you can ask your burning questions and get to know more about the inspiration behind Unruly Figures. Plus, you'll have the chance to win a signed copy of my book! Whether you're a long-time fan or just discovering my work, this event is the perfect way to spend a cozy hour, all from the comfort of your own home.

Sign Ups