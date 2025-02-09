Hey everyone,
I hope everyone is doing well out there. I had a very busy week writing and recording a couple of episodes of the podcast. I’m very excited for you all to hear them. I dropped a new bonus episode this week, based on a riot that began over a mediocre bottle of wine. It wasn’t a good time, exactly, but it’s an interesting look at how town and gown riots helped form the modern univeristy.
And without any further ado, history acting unruly in the news…
It’s Super Bowl Sunday! If you’re into football history, you’re going to want to check out this news list from the archives:
And if you’re more into Superb Owls than Super Bowls, here are 15 stunning photos of owls that have nothing to do with history but sure are pretty.
⚠️ A $1 million reward awaits anyone who can crack this ancient Indus script!
In artistic and literary history:
Underneath this Titian masterpiece is a whole other portrait people had no idea existed until conservators uncovered it.
Someone bought a beautiful painting at a garage sale for $50. Now it’s being authenticated as a lost Van Gogh—and worth an estimated $15 million.
To add drama to an already dramatic story, the Van Gogh museum refutes this claim.
As someone who has frequently worried about the safety of the other paintings in the same room as the Mona Lisa, I think Macron’s promise to give the famous lady her own room in a restoration of the old palace is intriguing. The promises come amid reports of serious infrastructure concerns for the museum.
Naturally, Italy would be more than happy to take the painting off France’s hands if they can’t handle the pressure of hosting her.
In England, a man found a rare trove of Winnie the Pooh original drawings in his father’s attic.
Okay, this is really cool: A lost residence once depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry was just rediscovered.
And $200 million worth of stolen Russian avant-garde masterpieces were just recovered by the French police.
Just a reminder that anti-LGBTQ policies hurt everyone not just queer Americans. A history of how that’s happened in the past.
It’s true: Libraries make everything better. We—at least, my friends and I—have always known this, but now science has weighed in and confirmed.
Belle de Costa Greene was a librarian who rewrote the rules of passing, power, gender, and what it means to “dress like a librarian.”
Map wars: How cartography has helped shape military conflicts, with a lens on the Middle East.
In AI…
Y’all know I have mixed feelings about AI but this is a pretty cool development: A virtual twin of St. Peter’s Basilica has been created using thousands of photographs and AI. This immersive version makes the cathedral—which is full of an incredible architecture and artwork—accessible to people around the world.
AI is also helping the 10 Million Names project, particularly in the form of optical character recognition, which is helping unearth handwritten information which is otherwise too difficult to read.
Another update from the Herculaneum Scrolls project: Scroll PHerc. 172 has been unrolled and deciphered enough to reveal the word “διατροπή,” which means “disgust” in ancient Greek written twice within the text. Current theory is that the scroll has to do with the trachings of Epicurus.
A nearly 1000-year-old cache pit used by the Indigenous Dene people of Alaska has been located! These pits acted as food storage and are easily destroyed when real estate development tears through an area. This is a remarkable find.
One of the last Tuskegee airman has died. He was the grandson of a man born into slavery and went on to help Americans fight Hitler in WWII. Rest in peace, Harry T. Stewart Jr.
Experts (and me) are alarmed by a video of workers hammering away at the Great Pyramids at Giza. While the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities tried to quell fears by assuring folks it was simply workers from a private company removing an old lighting apparatus, that has only raised more concerns about why a private corporation was allowed unsupervised access to the final remaining Wonder of the Ancient World.
This ancient tomb reveals some of the violence of the Mongol-ruled world.
And these 5,000-year-old burials in Iberia reveal women’s power through thousands of tiny white beads.
The search is on for the S.S. Pacific. When the ship sank in 1875, it took millions of dollars of gold down with it. It was also one of the deadliest ever maritime disasters in the Pacific Northwest, and people hope to find artifacts from the lost passengers as much as the gold.
How owns underwater heritage items? This is an ongoing debate.
If you watch Severance you might have noticed references to “Cold Harbor” all season. Could it be an easter egg reference to one of the deadliest battles in Civil War history?
Speaking of eggs (sorry): The US dodged a bird flu pandemic in 1957 largely due to dumb luck. Can we repeat that success to dodge it again this year?
How does one sculpt—by hand!—a Medieval sculpture in the 21st century? Very carefully, and with the right combination of creativity and research.
And speaking of carving stone, how did an obscure guild for stonemasons become, well, the masons?
Speaking of sculpture, here’s a weird one: Why did a 2,000-year-old headless, armless statue of a woman just turn up in a garbage bag in Greece?
And some beautiful 1,500-year-old stained glass mosaics were just found in Turkey.
7,000-year-old poison arrowheads were just found still embedded in a bone.
Let’s not forget: It’s Black History Month! And one of the lesser known stories that deserves attention this month is Harriet Tubman’s military raids. She wasn’t just spiriting slaves out of the South!
