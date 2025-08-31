Hey everyone,
If you’re in the US, happy Labor Day! I hope you are getting a restful three-day weekend. Every year for this people, I like to remind people that Labor Day was started by blue collar workers as part of a protest against bad labor conditions, but now blue collar workers are the only ones working on the holiday. It’s hypocritical as hell. I have so many strong feelings about this.
In case you missed it, this week I published part two of how to turn historical research into a fictional plotline.
And now, in history acting unruly in the news…
Favorite of the week: Today ‘Middle Earth’ is irrevocably associated with Tolkien, but in the Medieval Era it had a totally different meaning related to the world we can see every day.
More on the history of Labor Day.
There are only two living Navajo code talkers left. This is their story.
The Gulf that air conditioning has wrought: What does it mean to have abandoned traditional cooling methods for A/C?
The world’s oldest wick has been found in a 4,000-year-old lamp from Israel.
Who was Christopher the Dog-Headed Saint?
Speaking of old religious iconography—have we forgotten how to build sacred spaces?
What even was the Church of England’s Great Ejection?
If you like these stories, you might like these book reviews:
The Punks versus the Cowboys in Reagan’s America.
Black resort towns, born out of necessity during the Jim Crow Era, are still refuges today.
We all know that the horns on Viking helmets are a modern invention, but did you know that the Vikings were fashion icons as well as warriors?
To what extent were the Mamluks, janissaries, and their predecessors subject to slavery?
Colonialism, resistance, and liquor: How two different Indigenous groups viewed colonial governments and the liquor they gifted them.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, Birmingham (UK) frequently hosted various Muslim Indian rulers who wanted to learn from the city of a thousand trades.
First was Queen Victoria’s secret second husband; now Nat Geo is covering King Louis XIV’s secret second wife.
Did you know that after the bombing of Hiroshima and Japan’s surrender, the US occupied the nation?
The city of Taxila—an ancient city in Pakistan that has been rebuilt over and over.
Relevant to the US right now: When Britain tried tariffs to protect local production.
What were the Oslo Accords and how did they fragment Palestine?
Finally: The repatriation of several artifacts stolen by the US Army has given the Lakota tribe a chance at closure and healing.
Archaeologists have found a very rare intact 13th-century Benahoarit Vase in Tijarafe Funerary Cave in the Canary Islands. It gives a rare glimpse into the island’s culture pre-Spanish invasion.
An excavation at the Tower of London has revealed new facts about Medieval life—and death.
New discoveries at Çatalhöyük—namely a mortuary structure and immigration evidence—are reshaping what we know about Neolithic communities.
Droughts are generally bad, but this one is revealing a lost Hellenic-Era city and cemetery beneath the Mosul dam in Northern Iraq.
These are so cute: Rare 3,800-year-old frog figurines were found in Peru.
One of our earliest animal film stars: Strongheart the German Shepherd.
Who was Eleanor Bumpurs and why was she murdered by the NYPD?
When water skiing was invented, it quickly became a symbol of beauty, athleticism, and affluence.
