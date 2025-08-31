Hey everyone,

If you’re in the US, happy Labor Day! I hope you are getting a restful three-day weekend. Every year for this people, I like to remind people that Labor Day was started by blue collar workers as part of a protest against bad labor conditions, but now blue collar workers are the only ones working on the holiday. It’s hypocritical as hell. I have so many strong feelings about this.

