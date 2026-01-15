It’s true—I’m in the Manuscripts & Archives Division at the NYPL as I write this. This archive is located in the main NYPL building on 5th Avenue, which means I saw Patience and Fortitude as I climbed the stairs into the building.

I always love passing them on my way into the archive because they remind me of the two qualities researchers often need most in an archive: Patience and fortitude. Archival work can mean long hours hunched over delicate and hard-to-read papers. You might spend days without finding quite what you’re looking for—you might not find it at all.

The New York Public Library's 42nd Street building on opening day in 1911, featuring the library’s iconic lions, Patience and Fortitude, out front. Source: The Library of Congress .

That’s what happened to me on this trip. To be fair, I knew that the chances I would find something I wanted were slim. I’m looking into Forrest J Ackerman, a man who was famous in the sci-fi/fantasy community in the mid-20th century for creating iconic fanzines, amassing an enormous collection of sci-fi/fantasy memorabilia, being Ray Bradbury’s literary agent, actually coining the phrase “sci-fi,” and literally inventing cosplay in 1939.

Ackerman (left) and his girlfriend, Myrtle ‘Morojo’ Douglas, at NYcon in 1939. Source: Ted Carnell collection

Ackerman was born and raised in Los Angeles. Fittingly, most of his personal papers are out here, so it’s easy(ish) for me to access them. Somehow, a significant collection has ended up out in Syracuse, New York, so I haven’t been able to check it out yet. Those are the two main bodies of his personal papers, but as he became well-known to actors, directors, authors, and others big in the sci-fi/fantasy space, he began to correspond with folks all over the world, which means scraps of his life exist in several archives, perhaps in dozens. Some of those are digitized, but some of them (like the ones at NYPL) require manual follow-up.