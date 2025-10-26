Halloween History in the News
Boo!
It’s Halloween next Friday, so I figured some spooky history was in order
My favorite of the week: The Rocky Horror Picture Show started its life as a critical flop. How did it become a cult classic beloved by millions?
Is there a connection between Shakespeare’s famous Macbeth Witches and King James I and VI? Is it possible Shakespeare was trying to teach the superstitious king a lesson?
During the Victorian Era, the Ouija board was a kooky parlor game that helped us communicate with the dead. How did it become so feared today?
In a haunting mystery, a relief is missing from a 4,000-year-old tomb… with a curse on it.
