This one made me want to go back to Paris

I am in a writer’s Discord with Lauren C. Johnson, so I have been hearing about her debut novel for a while now. I knew it was set in Paris during the Bubonic Plague, which I was immediately intrigued by since my novel is also set in France during the 14th century plague years. So when she offered me a free early reading copy, I—of course—said yes.

The West Façade is so great. I know that’s a weak start, but those keep being the first words out of my mouth. It’s lush and sensorial in a way that I haven’t read in a while (outside of body horror fiction, which this is not). It’s also a deeply empathetic book, full of very relatable human wants and worries, even during an elevated, terrifying time in history.

The novel opens with the statue of Sainte Geneviève in her niche on the façade of Notre Dame in Paris. It’s January 1348, and a terrified drunk girl is praying to Geneviève for her family’s safety. The Plague has arrived on the southern coast of France and is making its way north to Paris. She presses an offering—an orange, a luxury—into Geneviève’s stone hands before hurrying away.

When the statues awaken on the night of the new moon, they are meant to speak with one another, enjoy the city, and perhaps pray. They are not meant to indulge in human behavior, but that night, Geneviève cannot stop herself from eating the orange.

See It On Goodreads

Giving into this first temptation sets off a cascade of events that leads Geneviève to her first ambition, her first kiss, her first love, and eventually to leaving Notre Dame to try her luck as a human. (Don’t worry, that isn’t a spoiler.) The story is told slowly, carefully, with a bit of meandering, but in the way that life can also be a bit meandering. And the life that Genevièvre experiences once she steps off her plinth is wild and difficult, but also touching and lovely.

Johnson’s debut is a lovely tribute to the desire to truly live, even in the harshest of circumstances. There was a part of me that wished I’d had it during our plague years to remind me that there can be beauty even in terror and pain, but reading it now did still restored some hope in me. And to get this novel about Notre Dame, with its burning fresh in my mind and its post-restoration reopening just 18 months ago, was its own special reminder of the staying power of significant places.

Some Other Books I’ve Read & Loved Recently…

I work for Macmillan, so I cannot review these titles, but I can say that I recently got to read the following and genuinely loved each one:

Making Art and Making a Living by Mason Currey - Check it out on Goodreads | Amazon | B&N | Bookshop | Waterstones

”Delightful, illuminating stories and reflections about how famous artists, writers, musicians, and filmmakers throughout history have managed to successfully (or not) support a creative life.”

The Lost Founder by Jesse Wegman - Check it out on Goodreads | Amazon | B&N | Bookshop

”New York Times journalist Jesse Wegman tells the story of James Wilson, a Founding Father whose bold vision shaped American democracy but whose legacy was lost to scandal.”

Lady Tremaine by Rachel Hochhauser - Check it out on Goodreads | Amazon | B&N | Bookshop | Waterstones

”A breathtaking reimagining of Cinderella, as told through the eyes of its iconic ‘evil’ stepmother, revealing a propulsive love story about the lengths a mother will go to for her children.”

The Last Kings of Hollywood by Paul Fischer - Check it out on Goodreads | Amazon | B&N | Bookshop | Waterstones

”The untold, intimate story of how three young visionaries―Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg―revolutionized American cinema, creating the most iconic films in history while risking everything, redefining friendship, and shaping Hollywood as we know it.”

Through NetGalley, I also got to read an early copy of Rebel of the Regency by Ann Foster of the Vulgar History A La Carte podcast. The ARC was possibly posted too early—it was full of typos, which took me out of it, occasionally—but this was such a fun romp of a history book. Caroline of Brunswick was the only English queen to never be formally crowned, and her whole life reads like a gossip columnist’s favorite dream. She was such a modern and fascinating woman, especially for the 18th and 19th centuries. I am hoping to cover her on the podcast someday, but I wanted to mention that this book was a great read in case I don’t get to her soon.

Check out Rebel of the Regency on Goodreads | Amazon | B&N | Bookshop | Waterstones

If you read any of these—or have read a book lately that you’d like to recommend—let me know in the comments!

