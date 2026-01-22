The first thing that caught my eye about The House of Barbary was the cover—I love a bold cover, and the nested images of woman and bear struck me. I somehow missed this one when it came out in the UK last year, so I’m glad that the PR team for Bloomsbury reached out to me about it in time for the US release this week.

The book is based on/inspired by the fairytale Bluebeard. I’m not sure if most Americans have heard this one, though it was collected by the Grimm brothers for their first compendium of European fairytales and somewhat popularized in the modern era by Angela Carter’s short story “The Bloody Chamber.” Basically, it’s the story of a young woman who must escape her wealthy husband after discovering the bodies of all his wives depicted in a grotesque fashion in a locked chamber. It’s quite dark and the “happily ever after” part is quite marred, which I think is why it is less popular here.

Author Isabelle Schuler has reimagined it, setting the story in a 17th-century Bern, Switzerland, that is so perfectly rendered that the book is accurately billed as historical fiction despite its folkloric origins. Her descriptions of the city, the bear pit at the center of it, and the selfish aristocrats who mingle there are incredible. A few of the characters were once living people, and I felt the cultural backdrop of the city—a capital on the eve of revolt—keenly.

The story is told from two perspectives. The first is Beatrice Barbary (or Bea, for short), a girl who was doted upon by her father and mourns the mother she never knew. She’s a largely placid, obedient girl who must learn how to move about the real world after the murder of her father—and uncover the secrets of who he really was. The other narrator is Johann Schor, a painter who briefly lived in the Barbary household, learned too much, and fled. Schuler deftly unspools the trauma the two suffered at the hands of Bea’s father, then unpicks the far-reaching consequences of his influence and abuse.

All the elements of the Bluebeard tale are still there: the dead women, the secret chamber, the demand for blind obedience, the gloss of charm and wealth that hides predators. I like that instead of another wife, Schuler has made it the daughter who must figure out why women are being murdered in her home and by who. As she learns just how far her father has controlled her reality, blinding her to the real world, Bea seeks her revenge in a brutal fashion that shocked and impressed me in equal measure. The mystery at the heart of the story was great—by introducing a secret society with multiple members who are involved in the deaths of the women, Schuler made me question my expectations of who was committing the heinous crimes.

My only issue with the novel is that (in my opinion!) the secret society muddies the waters of why this is happening. In the original fairytale, Bluebeard kills each wife because she is not obedient—he tells each woman not to go into a locked chamber, and invariably they all do. The bodies pile up, and each successive wife finds an even more gruesome scene than the last. In The House of Barbary, there’s something to do with resurrecting Eve (of Adam & Eve) through testing women for obedience, but I never felt totally clear on why they wanted to or what would happen if they found the right woman. The effect, ultimately, is that reason doesn’t totally come into it—these men are just crazy. And you know what, I’ve read less believable claims in my life. 👀

The last hundred or so pages of the story go buckwild. Throughout the novel are rumblings that all is not well in Switzerland—and, historically, they weren’t. It was the beginning of the 1653 peasant war, and how that shapes the last act of the novel had me in a vice grip.

