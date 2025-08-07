I made a promise to myself when I began writing criticism: I would read an author’s entire body of work before reading their newest book. I wanted to be able to situate a book within an author’s existing oeuvre, so I read them all—in order. I even revisited books I had read before—again, in order. It’s a promise I’m going to struggle to keep, considering the book reviews I have coming up, but it’s been an illuminating one. It’s helped me recognize patterns of interest across an author’s work, themes and ideas they keep coming back to. With no one was that more clear than Charlie English.

Formerly an editor at The Guardian, English’s books (with one exception) have focused on art and artists versus fascism. His books seem to ask (and answer): How do artists deal with the rising terror of a hate-filled world? In The CIA Book Club, which I reviewed for the LA Times, efforts were all about getting literature into the hands of normal people living under the USSR’s policies of silence and propaganda. Literature was a psychic escape valve, a way to remember that the world was not always secret police and arrests in the night. It was a great book, and one I highly recommend.

But today I wanted to step back further into English’s body of work to look at his book The Gallery of Miracles and Madness. I don’t know if it’s English’s “best” book—I don’t know how to quantify a “best” book, really—but of his books, it has stuck with me the most. (Possibly just because it was more closely related to my own research back in grad school, and what are humans if not narcissistic creatures?)

If Book Club was about using art to fight existing fascism, Miracles and Madness is about how fascists fight artists on their way to cultural domination. In a world of censorship and cancelled NEA and NEH grants, Miracles and Madness is an urgent warning about the path our government is taking.

English starts with Hans Prinzhorn after World War I—Hitler is not in power yet but on the horizon. Prinzhorn is a trained musician and lover of art who begins to collect so-called “insane art”—that is, art created by people in mental institutions across Austria and Germany. He becomes certain that there’s something ineffable to their work, something closer to true art, something more real than any trained artist could accomplish. He publishes Artistry of the Mentally Ill to celebrate these works and compares them to professionals of the highest class: Albrecht Dürer, Gustav Klimt, Vincent van Gogh.

It’s a sensation. The modern artists go crazy for it. The surrealists are obsessed. Salvador Dalí spends most of the 1930s trying to make himself insane to be a better artist, and only really accomplishes melting clocks. (Arguably, trying to make yourself insane is an inherently insane thing to do, but I digress.) Artists all over Europe try to incorporate the madness of these patient-artists into their own work as a way to express the gaping chasm of dangerous insanity that they feel like Europe became during and after WWI. There’s no other way to express it.

Meanwhile, Hitler is painting classical style paintings and getting rejected from art school. In what has to be the biggest case of Rejection-Sensitive Dysphoria on record, Hitler decides he hates the very art schools that rejected him, rebrands them in his own mind (then in Germany) as “degenerate,” and goes on a rampage.

As he comes to power, many artists are told to stop making art or leave Germany. Many do flee. The only acceptable art is a better version of Hitler’s own: “healthy,” “rational” art, with it’s adherence to reality and discernable forms and pretty landscapes. Pieces where grass is green and the sky is blue and people look like people—Aryan people, of course. Images which can act as a propaganda for a “cleaner” Germany, in mind and in spirit.

But for Hitler it’s not enough to deride the modern artists, to brand their art as bad and confiscate it. Mentally ill “degenerate” artists become some of his earliest victims.

A quarter of a million institutionalized people were killed in 1939, including everyone Prinzhorn had featured in his book. Some “lucky” people survived forced sterilization but escaped with their lives. It was eugenics and it was cost cutting; Hitler needed the money from long-term patient care rescinded for bullets and tanks and gas chambers.

It would be easy for any author to get bogged down in the horror of this—or even to not find a way through, since Prinzhorn died in 1933 and no coherent record from any of the patients can stand out as a guide. But English manages to bring us through at a good clip, a skill he has polished with each book he writes. In fact, his style is light—I could feel him leading me through the story without encroaching upon it. It’s a skill really good tour guides have, and English has it on good display here. The story is quite dark, but the way English tells it is not.

