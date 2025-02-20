I’ve always found the story of Henry IV’s overthrow of Richard II difficult to relate to—the politics seemed so far removed from the modern day, and the confidence it takes to believe in yourself as divinely mandated to rule is so foreign to me. For years, even as I studied the first half of the 14th century and the kingly grandfather Richard and Henry had to follow (Edward III), I had a hard time keeping the details of this royal coup straight in my head.

Section of ' Richard II Resigning the Crown to Bolingbroke by John Gilbert, 1876. Source: Wikimedia

But Helen Castor has completely changed all of that for me. In The Eagle and the Hart, she not only makes clear the political and social steps from coronation to coup, but she does it in a propulsive narrative that feels as exciting as fiction. I find that the language and storytelling of biographies often get tangled up in competing facts or unclear moments in time—I even find myself doing that in my episodes—but Castor manages to keep the story of Richard’s rise and fall clipping along at a perfect pace. I could see everything happening without getting lost in the weeds of each move.

Castor also managed to bring the politics and military conflicts of Western Europe in the late 1300s to life without bogging us down with minor-but-gory details of warfare. The major players of Flanders, Portugal, Castile, and France all play their roles here without taking away from the central conflict. She also brings the rest of the English nobility, especially Richard’s favorites and Henry’s competing mini-court, into clear focus so we can see how Henry and Richard weren’t in this volatile situation alone. It took an entire aristocracy, parliaments, and even commoners to drive the kingdom to this coup. (Robert de Vere, a favorite of Richard’s, really should have been included in my bonus episode on the disastrous outcomes of royal favorites.)

I felt like I closed this book understanding both Richard’s narcissistic ineptitude and Henry’s confident acceptance of a mantle of responsibility. The tragedy in the subtitle is that the two men’s lives were embroiled into political battles of wills and—eventually—blood. Richard would have been better off as a pampered second son, a role he was born to but lost with the tragic deaths of his father and older brother. And Henry, often portrayed as an arrogant usurper, is a charismatic man of conscientious responsibility in Castor’s telling, worried for the legacy of his grandfather and the future of the kingdom he loves. Though it seems Castor falls firmly on the side of supporting Henry’s decision to force his cousin to abdicate, there’s sympathy for Richard here too. He is in a politically difficult situation and was never really taught how to be king.

Eagle & Hart is a surprisingly relevant tale of political ineptitude and what happens when a ruler prizes pomp and power over the needs of his people. It’s a deeply researched psychological portrayal of a despot and the person it takes to overthrow one. What does it mean to both rule and rebel? Few historical figures have ever answered that question better than Henry IV.

I did see some complaints on Goodreads that the book is too long. I was surprised by that—sure it’s 500+ pages, but it doesn’t feel like it. It’s no Romanovs. And Castor’s storytelling is so gripping that the pages flew by for me. I wanted more! Since I couldn’t have more of The Eagle and the Hart, I put the rest of her books in my shopping cart. I can’t recommend this book enough.

