Unruly Figures

Unruly Figures

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JRB Haiku's avatar
JRB Haiku
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I just finished Mary’s latest book too and very much enjoyed the questions she poses us. One can almost imagine you’re in one of her Cambridge tutorials (which she also challenges our perceptions of).

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