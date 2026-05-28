Just in time for the paperback release this week, I finally got a chance to sit down and read Sam Kean’s newest book, Dinner With King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-Creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations. Quite a long subtitle, if we’re being honest, but it is exactly what it says on the tin: A deep look at the less-understood field of experimental archaeology and how it is—or could be—changing the game for folks who want to understand the past.

History, for a long time, was put together by people who just sort of…theorized about things. They might have looked at things archaeologists dug up and said, “We believe this item was used for this,” or “This must have been handled this way.” But they often didn’t—or couldn’t—create any tests to confirm, which is how we ended up with wildly off-base assumptions that domestic items were ritualistic or ceremonial in some way. (A good example of this is the debate about whether this deposit of broken spindles was ritualistic or just a site of communal weaving.) Experimental archaeology is helping change that. Instead of theorizing based on a limited (often male) perspective on the world, this new form of archaeology actually tests ideas and assumptions by recreating old materials, tools, foods, and practices.

I loved Kean’s approach to this book. In each chapter, he tags along with experimental archaeologists to explore a different civilization and the projects that are teaching us more about it. Intercut with the science and history are short stories that situate an item or practice back in its original moment. It’s an excellent way to explore what experimental archaeology is telling us—how societies structured themselves with the tools they had.

One of the most memorable chapters (for me, at least) explores how the atlatl (an ancient spear-throwing device) enabled female hunters to take down extremely large animals in the Andes. Based on the size of the animals hunted, people long assumed that the biggest and strongest men of any society were responsible for hunting them—and therefore probably had more power or rights because they fed/provided for the community. But experimental archaeology shows that the atlatl was a democratizing device, allowing smaller people to throw a dart at speeds up to 100 mph, meaning they could also take down large prey. These hunters may have still been held in higher esteem in their social groups, but they didn’t have to be big, strong men to qualify.

Kean explains all this with both more detail and an approachable voice. His accompanying story, about a teen girl hunting a large quarry several thousand years ago, was enthralling—I found myself cheering for her, worrying about her, and well—I won’t spoil the ending.

Each of his short stories is like this: Immersive, perspective-changing. Whether it’s ice floes in the Arctic, hunters in the Andes, or warriors firing Medieval cannons, Kean makes it fascinating.

Of course, it helps that the science itself is fascinating. This is history beyond political maneuvers, wars, and broken pottery. It’s what life tasted like, smelled like, sounded like. It’s how normal people lived their day-to-day lives and what those experiences might have looked and felt like. It’s especially wonderful that Kean (and experimental archaeology) focuses on people whose lives are so far removed from our own that even basics like how they physically moved around a city are different—and the differences may shock you!

Dinner with King Tut is perfect for anyone with an interest in ancient history and the daily lives of people other than leaders, prophets, and princes.

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