Hello friends,

It’s been a while, but I’m delighted to be back with another book review. Between chaos for me at work and my famous holiday gifting lists, it’s been a while! This book—Cleopatra by Saara El-Arifi—makes the return so good. I always love coming back with something to get excited about.

I inhaled this novel while I was in New York last month. I got it on NetGalley (thanks, NetGalley and Ballantine!) to read while on the subway, and it almost made me miss my stop… twice. As an anxious person who obsessively checks every stop, the fact that I almost missed mine twice says a lot about how absorbing this I found this novel. It’s so lush, I felt like I really was in Egypt and Rome with Cleopatra. I could feel the heat, taste the salty sea. It was rendered perfectly.

Let’s back up—Cleopatra begins on the day that the teenager becomes queen. She’s a reluctant queen, worried that she is not as clearly blessed by the gods as her siblings, but determined to do right by Egypt. What follows is more than just an account of her attempts to rule well—though it is that too—but also her love for her siblings, her people, and (of course) Julius Caesar and Marcus Antonius (better known to us as Marc Antony).

I admit that it took me more chapters than usual to get into this book. It’s structured as a memoir, but told from the afterlife. Cleopatra is acutely aware of the myths and lies told about her life over the centuries, and she spends a lot of the book firing back at historians like Cassius Dio, who deliberately portrayed her badly in their histories.* As a reader, that took me out a bit until I got used to the rhythm of it. Then, without really noticing, I turned a corner and couldn’t get enough. It felt like a reclamation as well as a middle finger. Honestly, this reads like if the meme about being a girl’s girl spontaneously became a book, in the best way.

I love the voice that author Saara El-Arifi has given Cleopatra. She’s wise and hopeful and naïve and loving. She’s doing her best, but we can feel the currents of history pulling her along. I really appreciated this perspective—so often in historical fiction, we get heroes that are either complete victims of their times or complete authors of their own story, but the reality is that even people with all the power are subject to powers larger than themselves. We feel that with Cleopatra here, even as she does everything in her power to try to escape the tragic fate awaiting her.

One of the biggest myths of Cleopatra’s life is that she was basically a nymphomaniac who used her ~*feminine wiles*~ (please sense the sarcasm) to trick Julius Caesar and Marc Antony into loving her to their own destruction, which eventually leads to her tragic suicide with an asp. The best parts of this novel interrogate and reimaginate those relationships in ways that feel believable and relatable. Charmion, Julius Caesar, and Marcus Antonius are all loved by Cleopatra in different but real ways. I like that El-Arifi not only lets Cleopatra argue directly with historians but also reimagines these to show us what reality could have been.

That’s the most moving part of this novel—it liberates Cleopatra from the clutches of misogynistic history to show us who she might have really been. As the author writes up front, it’s not a history but a memory, and I think it’s a beautiful one.

Cleopatra is on sale February 24, 2026. Preorder it now.

*I actually talk about how Dio did this to another African queen, Amanirenas, in my book! Cleopatra and Amanirenas would have been contemporaries—fierce ones—but where Cleopatra married into Rome, Amanirenas fought back…and won . Check out her story here .

