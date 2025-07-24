This week, I finally got to sit down and flip through the gorgeous photography book, Cartomania: Photography and Celebrity in the Nineteenth Century. It is an exploration and celebration of the popular photographic calling card of the mid-nineteenth century: cartes de visite.

These small cards are larger than our wallet-sized photographs of school children but serve a similar purpose: they were passed around to loved ones and kept in every well-to-do family’s album. Like all photographs, cartes de visite were great for remembering a face, for freezing a moment in time. Families would keep these albums—often exquisitely bound—in their front parlor, where they could be perused by other visitors.

Perused and judged.

They were, like many things in the nineteenth century (and many things today, it should be said), signals of power, reputation, and prestige. Photography was a recent invention, and commercial photography was in its nascent stages in the mid-19th century. So not everyone could afford to sit for a photographer, let alone have many copies printed of the photo so they could distribute them. It was, for a while, a firmly middle-class and upper-class luxury.

But then celebrities got involved. And a craze for these 4.5”x4.5” photographs exploded. Cartomania had arrived.

If you look closely, you might recognize some of these images from my coverage of Manuela Sáenz ! Image from Cartomania , pages 298-299. I love how these are rendered on the page because this is how they might have looked in family albums, other than the purple background. Special portraits might sit in the center of a page, but many albums displayed up to four portraits per page.

Suddenly, it wasn’t just family photos. People wanted cartes de visite of dancers, of the Queen, of ambassadors! Frecker has an entire section on courtesans that is fascinating.

Author—and stylist-cum-19th-century photography dealer—Paul Frecker takes us through the rise and demise of this craze with this lavishly printed book. There are over 50 images inside and each is rendered in high-quality full color (at least, as full color as you can get from the 19th century).

In addition to the beautiful images, what Frecker also does well is get into the people behind the camera. Some of his research is unparalleled in depth and detail. As a 19th-century historian who used to be a wedding photographer myself, I’ve read a lot about the history of photography, and I still learned about new people and moments from Frecker.

Herbert Walkins, self-portrait. From Cartomania by Paul Frecker, pg 36.

I had to include this photo—this is Herbert Walkins, a photographer who would go on to photograph Charles Dickens several times. What I love about it is that it’s a selfie. And it feels so familiar as a selfie, doesn’t it? A bit self-aggrandizing, a bit self-conscious. You just know he smoothed down his hair to be really sure it looked good. Frecker is an underappreciated photographer from the period, barely ever remembered except for his photographs of Dickens. (You’ll just have to get the book to see his photos of Dickens!)

This book is for everyone who loves photography and who loves history. It not only makes a great coffee table book, but I think we should use Frecker’s collection as a starting point to convince people to bring cartes de visite back. Tell your friends!

Buy Cartomania on Bookshop

Buy Cartomania on Amazon

See Cartomania on Goodreads

Pairs well with: Women in the Dark: Female Photographers in the US, 1850–1900. See it on Bookshop, Amazon, and Goodreads.

Some of the links in here are affiliate links! That just means that if you click through and buy something, I’ll get a few cents in my pocket but it won’t cost you an extra.