Unruly Figures

Unruly Figures

Unruly Figures
Unruly Figures
Bonus Episode 26: LGSM and the Fight for Same-Sex Marriage in the UK
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Bonus Episode 26: LGSM and the Fight for Same-Sex Marriage in the UK

Or, the power of uniting against a common enemy
Valorie Castellanos Clark's avatar
Valorie Castellanos Clark
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Hello friends,

Happy Pride! If you’re interested in learning more about queer history, or how June became the month of Pride, check out my roundup of LGBTQIA+ icons. I’ve been covering queer activists and rebels since the podcast first got started, so there’s at least a month’s worth of listening content here.

LGBTQIA+ Icons Roundup

Valorie Castellanos Clark
·
June 1, 2024
LGBTQIA+ Icons Roundup

Hey everyone,

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Now, for this month’s bonus episode: The first time I heard this story was when Andrew Scott was in Pride back in 2014. It blew me away because it’s such a perfect example of a moment when people with seemingly very separate interests but a common enemy came together to fight for each other.

So, without further ado: The moment LGBTQIA+ folks helped striking miners face down Margaret Thatcher.

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