Bonus Episode 26: LGSM and the Fight for Same-Sex Marriage in the UK

Hello friends,

Happy Pride! If you’re interested in learning more about queer history, or how June became the month of Pride, check out my roundup of LGBTQIA+ icons. I’ve been covering queer activists and rebels since the podcast first got started, so there’s at least a month’s worth of listening content here.

Now, for this month’s bonus episode: The first time I heard this story was when Andrew Scott was in Pride back in 2014. It blew me away because it’s such a perfect example of a moment when people with seemingly very separate interests but a common enemy came together to fight for each other.

So, without further ado: The moment LGBTQIA+ folks helped striking miners face down Margaret Thatcher.