Bonus Episode 24: Geoffrey Chaucer, April Fools' Day, and a General History of Pranks

Hello friends and welcome to another bonus episode of Unruly Figures. It’s been a while since I’ve had time to finish one of these, so please excuse the fact that the numbering is off. I have several drafts moldering away in the drafts folder.

Now, usually these episodes dive deeper into something I’ve mentioned in a past episode, but this time I thought it would be fun to look a little more deeply at tomorrow’s questionable holiday: April Fools’ Day.

I know some people really hate the day of pranks. And I completely get why, if you’ve been the victim of some of the more awful and cruel pranks out there. It can be embarrassing to feel foolish! So if you hate this holiday, I’ll totally understand if you skip this episode—but I hope you don’t. We’ve got some really interesting history to get through here.

Paul Bettany as Chaucher in A Knight’s Tale.

Starting with—the origins. Who really started April Fools’ Day? It’s often blamed on (or credited to, depending on your perspective) Geoffrey Chaucer.